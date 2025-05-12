Who are the Top 5 finalists of American Idol season 23? Details explored

American Idol released its latest episode on Sunday, May 11, 2025. In the episode, the top 7 contestants performed in hopes of becoming the last 5 contestants in the running to become the next American Idol and win a record deal. The singers had to travel to Disneyland Resort and were given two chances to impress the judges.

Ad

The first time they took to the stage, the singers did their own renditions of Disney classics. For the performances in this episode, the Top 7 were mentored by actor and composer of many Disney musicals, Lin-Manuel Miranda. Each hopeful contestant took the stage for the second time as they paid tribute to Mother's Day.

Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan provided their valuable feedback as always, after which 20 million Americans decided who went ahead. Gabby Samone and Mattie Pruitt were eliminated as they got the fewest votes. This meant, Breanna Nix, Slater Nalley, Jamal Roberts, Thunderstorm Artis, and John Foster became the Top 5 finalists of this season's American Idol.

Ad

Trending

What songs did the Top 7 cover on the May 11 episode of American Idol season 23?

Ad

The latest episode of American Idol season 23 kicked off with the Top 7 contestants performing their covers of a Disney classic. As mentioned earlier, they later took the stage to perform on the occasion of Mother's Day. Gabby Samone sang How Far I'll Go from Moana, and received praise from judges. She later did a rendition of Home from the 1978 musical, The Wiz.

"You [Gabby] have that shot-stopping — 'I know it's coming'! I just loved your performance," mentioned Lionel Richie.

Ad

Jamal Roberts performed Go the Distance from the animated movie, Hercules. For his second performance on American Idol, he chose A Change is Gonna Come by Sam Cooke. Carrie felt that Jamal made everything "look easy" with each challenge.

Ad

Breanna Nix was the third performer of the night. For her first performance, she covered Reflection from the movie Mulan. She decided to pick Lauren Alaina's song Like My Mother Does for her second performance. Next to perform was 18-year-old John Foster. He sang Almost There from The Princess and the Frog and Believe by Brooks & Dunn. This led to judges praising his uniqueness.

Slater Nalley sang Can You Feel the Love Tonight from The Lion King movie and a Bob Dylan classic in Don't Think Twice, It's All Right.

Ad

"You [Slater] go blank right before you were about to sing. That stuff happens, but what a recovery and great job on the finish," expressed American Idol's Luke Bryan.

Ad

The youngest member of this season's American Idol, Mattie Pruitt, sang Remember Me from Coco. For her second performance of the night, she chose Those Kind of Women by Lauren Alaina. The oldest member of this season, Thunderstorm Artis, chose Colors of the Wind from the Pocahontas movie. He later performed an original song of his, Out of the Blue.

Thunderstorm revealed that he wrote the song for his wife, Faith, with whom he shares two children. This managed to impress the audience enough, as it was revealed after the voting that he would be performing in the next episode as part of the Top 5 singers.

Ad

The Top 5 are set to honor their favorite heroes and villains with two performances each on Monday, May 12. This will be followed by the finale, set to release on May 18.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amijeet Singh Amijeet Singh is a reality TV writer at Sportskeeda who completed his master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. A true jack of all trades, Amijeet has more than 6 years of work experience under his belt. He loves reporting on reality TV particularly for its transparent depiction of real emotions, conflicts, and stories that resonate with viewers. This motivates him to offer fresh insights and perspectives to foster empathy and understanding among readers.



Amijeet’s portfolio features stints at Rainforest Communications, ENNOBLE IP/WIEF, UX Technologies, and Deselk Studios. He has worked on ad campaigns and market research, subtitled TV shows and movies, and created and managed his own YouTube channel. Amijeet has also written and acted in over 100 skits for an entertainment platform, which collectively reached over 100,000 views.



To ensure factual accuracy, Amijeet conducts thorough research and cross-checks information with multiple sources. While writing, adhering to journalistic integrity is the top priority for him, and he stays up-to-date with trends and ethical guidelines to ensure he is respectful toward those he is writing about. Amijeet maintains his voice in his reportage, all while striving for bias-free reporting.



Amijeet’s favorite celebrities are Gordon Ramsay, Frank Lampard, and Hayao Miyazaki, who honed their crafts by working on them constantly. Their creative journeys and dedication to their craft he admires. When not closely following his favorite actors and icons, Amijeet likes to write sci-fi stories, watch horror films, and play team sports. In his free time, he also plays the guitar and drums. Know More