"Fighting back tears" — American Idol's Carrie Underwood gets emotional while praising Breanna's growth

The latest episode of American Idol season 23 was aired on Sunday, May 11, 2025. It saw the top 7 contestants travel to Disneyland Resort, where they covered Disney classics. Breanna Nix, one of the top 7 sang Reflection from the film Moana, before reflecting on her journey on the show. She got emotional as she spoke about her initial audition and how things had changed since then.

Ad

During her first audition, Breanna had described herself as "just a stay-at-home mom," but during the latest episode, she noted that she felt like a different person now. She claimed that she didn't think she would have made it past the judges during the audition.

After Breanna's performance, judge Carrie Underwood also praised the contestant's transformation. Carrie said that she was moved to tears seeing the American Idol contestants grow and evolve.

Ad

Trending

“I honestly was fighting back tears just seeing you guys’ journey throughout this whole show, and watching you all — you [Breanna] especially — just grow and evolve. You just look like you belong exactly where you are,” stated Carrie.

Apart from Underwood, guest mentor Lin-Manuel Miranda also lauded Breanna's performance and told her that being in the top 7 was already a victory.

Ad

Top 7 performed twice on the May 11 episode of American Idol

Ad

In the latest episode of American Idol season 23, the top 7 contestants performed twice on the stage. First, they performed their renditions of Disney classics before singing songs to celebrate Mother's Day.

Gabby Samone sang How Far I'll Go from Moana, and received praise from judges. Carrie Underwood told the contestant that her voice "was made for songs like that."

Jamal Roberts performed Go the Distance from Hercules and judge Luke Bryan complimented the singer by claiming he "got that special stuff." Breanna performed Reflection from the movie Mulan. John Foster sang Almost There by The Princess and the Frog with judges praising his uniqueness.

Ad

"No matter what you do — John Foster is John Foster. You brought it to you, you still sound like you. They were loving it," stated Carrie.

Slater Nalley covered Can You Feel the Love Tonight from The Lion King, and was praised by Lionel Richie, who called him a storyteller. Mattie Pruitt sang Remember Me from Coco after which, Lionel noted how Mattie had "grown up." Thunderstorm Artis performed Colors of the Wind from Pocahontas to conclude the Disney Nights performances.

Ad

The contestants then performed their tributes for Mother's Day.

Ad

Breanna Nix sang Like My Mother Does by Lauren Alaina to kick things off. Gabby Samone covered Home from the 1978 musical, The Wiz. Slater Nalley from Atlanta did a rendition of Don't Think Twice, It's All Right by Bob Dylan. Jamal Roberts sang A Change is Gonna Come by Sam Cooke. Mattie Pruitt followed it up with Those Kind of Women by Lauren Alaina.

Thunderstorm Artis performed his original song Out of the Blue. Eighteen-year-old John Foster concluded things for the American Idol episode by singing Believe by Brooks & Dunn.

Ad

The host Ryan Seacrest then revealed the voting results based on more than 20 million votes. Gabby Samone and Mattie Pruitt were in the bottom two which meant they were eliminated, leaving only five contestants on American Idol.

The top 5 will honor their favorite heroes and villains with two performances each on the Monday, May 12, 2025 episode of The American Idol. Only three will advance to the final on May 18, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amijeet Singh Amijeet Singh is a reality TV writer at Sportskeeda who completed his master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. A true jack of all trades, Amijeet has more than 6 years of work experience under his belt. He loves reporting on reality TV particularly for its transparent depiction of real emotions, conflicts, and stories that resonate with viewers. This motivates him to offer fresh insights and perspectives to foster empathy and understanding among readers.



Amijeet’s portfolio features stints at Rainforest Communications, ENNOBLE IP/WIEF, UX Technologies, and Deselk Studios. He has worked on ad campaigns and market research, subtitled TV shows and movies, and created and managed his own YouTube channel. Amijeet has also written and acted in over 100 skits for an entertainment platform, which collectively reached over 100,000 views.



To ensure factual accuracy, Amijeet conducts thorough research and cross-checks information with multiple sources. While writing, adhering to journalistic integrity is the top priority for him, and he stays up-to-date with trends and ethical guidelines to ensure he is respectful toward those he is writing about. Amijeet maintains his voice in his reportage, all while striving for bias-free reporting.



Amijeet’s favorite celebrities are Gordon Ramsay, Frank Lampard, and Hayao Miyazaki, who honed their crafts by working on them constantly. Their creative journeys and dedication to their craft he admires. When not closely following his favorite actors and icons, Amijeet likes to write sci-fi stories, watch horror films, and play team sports. In his free time, he also plays the guitar and drums. Know More