Who got voted off in American Idol season 23 ahead of Top 5? Details explored

Episode 17 of American Idol season 23 was released on May 11. The episode opened with the show's Top seven coveted singers traveling to the Disneyland Resort for a live performance, and America was asked to vote for them live.

The special guest for this episode was the legendary Lin-Manuel Miranda, who imparted her valuable judgment alongside American Idol alum turned judge, Carrie Underwood, master Lionel Richie, and the award-winning artist Luke Bryan.

After all 7 remaining contestants were done singing, it was time for the host, Ryan Seacrest, to announce who all made it to the Top 5, and which two were eliminated. John Foster, Thunderstorm Artis, Jamal Roberts, Slater Nalley, and Breanna Nix advanced to the finale, while Gabby Samone and Mattie Pruitt were sent home.

Gabby and Mattie's performances on American Idol season 23 ahead of their eliminations

Each of the 7 contestants had to sing a Disney song and one paying tribute to mothers on Mother's Day. The 23-year-old Gabby Samone sang How Far I'll Go from the movie Moana for her Disney song. After she finished performing, Carrie said that her voice was made for songs like that, adding that it was a "great performance."

"You have that shot-stopping, 'I know it's coming!' I just loved your performance," said Lionel.

Luke added that her performance was the clearest he had ever heard her deliver a song, from top to bottom. Then, for her Mother's Day song, the Baltimore resident sang Home from The Wiz.

When it came to Mattie Pruitt, she sang Remember Me from the Disney movie Coco as her first song. After her performance, Carrie said that her song was a reminder of why she was there. Lionel Richie stated that he was amazed and told her that she had grown up and that he was loving the new her.

"That was one of my favorite performances I've ever watched you do. It was so innocent, pure, and real," said Luke.

For her Mother's Day tribute song, the 16-year-old Eagleville, Tennessee, resident sang Those Kind of Women by Lauren Alaina.

A look at Gabby and Mattie's American Idol season 23 performances

The very first round of the American Idol season was the showstopper round, where Mattie sang It's a Man's Man's Man's World by James Brown. Here, Gabby sang Four Women by Nina Simone.

Then in the Top 24, Mattie chose Katy Perry's song Wide Awake, while Gabby went with Jim Steinman's ballad, It's All Coming Back to Me Now. Then they came to the Top 20, where Mattie picked the song Rescue by Lauren Daigle, and Gabby chose a Broadway song called I Am Changing, from the musical Dreamgirls.

In the Top 20 episode, Mattie went with Benson Boone's hit, In the Stars. Gabby, at the same time, took up Don't Rain on My Parade from a musical called Funnygirl, which was first sung by Barbra Streisand. Then in the Top 14, Mattie opted for Piece of My Heart by Erma Franklin, while Gabby performed Saving All My Love for You by Marilyn McCoo.

When the competition was down to Top 12, Mattie sang Because of You by Kelly Clarkson, while Gabby sang Leon Russell's A Song For You. In the Top 10, Ladies Night, Mattie went with The House That Built Me by Miranda Lambert, and Gabby did Beyoncé's I Was Here. When they found themselves among the Top 8, Mattie sang Always Been You by Jessie Murph, while Gabby opted for Mariah Carey's Hero.

For more updates on American Idol season 23, fans can follow the show's official Instagram page, @americanidol.

