"He's very hardworking" — American Idol star John Foster's English teacher comments on what makes the singer successful 

American Idol season 23 has now reached the last stage of the competition with its three finalists — John Foster, Jamal Roberts, and Breanna Nix — fighting for the winner's title. While the singers prepared for the big day, John Foster's English teacher, Mrs. Sarah Guillory, spoke to WGNO News about her student, revealing what, according to her, was John's key to success.

Ad

In the interview, posted on May 14, 2025, Mrs. Guillory said:

"I think the secret to his success is that he's very hardworking."

The American Idol finalist graduated from Brusly High School in 2024, where he studied under the mentorship of Mrs. Guillory. As his teacher, Mrs. Guillory was proud of how far John had come and wished him the best for the finale, hoping he would win the show. She also boasted about his school record, saying that the 18-year-old student was a "straight A student" and a valedictorian.

Ad

Trending

"Enjoy this" — American Idol finalist John Foster's English teacher's advice for her student ahead of the finale

Ad

While speaking about John Foster and his musical talent, Mrs. Sarah Guillory confessed she had no idea he had a knack for singing. She recalled that when the Louisiana native was a sophomore, someone played her a recording of him singing, and she was shocked to hear such a "big voice" come out of that "little student."

Mrs. Guillory went on to describe the American Idol contestant's traits that made him successful and different from others.

Ad

"He's a good listener. He pays attention to things. He's curious and he welcomes feedback and he takes that feedback and he uses it to really grow and improve," she remarked.

Ad

Although she was unaware of his singing abilities, she knew the American Idol finalist was capable of writing, which, she believed, would help him as a songwriter. Mrs. Guillory stated that John did "all the writing" in class "under a time situation." She praised him for producing "really beautiful writing," even under the stress and pressure of class and school in general.

When asked to give John a "teaching moment," Mrs. Guillory said:

Ad

"Just to absolutely soak this in and enjoy this. John Foster, he's our next American Idol."

John Foster is welcomed with a parade and a concert in his hometown of Addis before the American Idol finale

Ad

Morgan Curry, the Student Council Sponsor from John Foster's alma mater, Brusly High, while speaking to 9News on May 14, 2025, said enthusiasm was "booming" in the town to have the American Idol finalist return home.

She said that John's success was not unexpected before adding that he "always had it in him."

"It's something that we're all just, like, excited for, prideful for, you know, proud just to see him go further," she added.

Ad

When asked to describe him as a student, Morgan said that although John was "kind of shy," he never hesitated to take initiative or show leader-like qualities. She added that in and out of the classroom, children looked up to him as he "led various groups." She described John as a "great student" and a good friend, who did "a lot for the school."

Morgan added that it was her pleasure to watch him grow and develop into a noteworthy singer, who was "much more confident in his skin" and outgoing than he was before.

Ad

"He has such a great character and he has such a strong faith that both of those things are gonna take him so far," she stated.

John Foster will return on stage to go head-to-head with Jamal and Breanna during the finale of the ABC show, scheduled to air on May 18, 2025.

American Idol viewers can vote for John Foster by texting 13 to 21523.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More