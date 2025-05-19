American Idol season 23 finale recap: Who takes home the winner's title?

American Idol season 23 released a three-hour live coast-to-coast finale on May 18, 2025. The segment featured a lineup of renowned singers from the industry, who took the stage with evicted contestants from the season. The Top 3, Breanna Nix, John Foster, and Jamal Roberts, delivered multiple noteworthy performances to win votes and eventually the title of the winner.

The lineup of special performances included singers like Jennifer Holliday, Kirk Franklin, Goo Goo Dolls, Salt-N-Pepa, and more. Judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan reviewed the finalists' acts one last time before host Ryan Seacrest took the stage to declare the winner of American Idol season 23.

All three finalists did their best to ensure they secured enough votes to survive the season's last elimination and win. However, Breanna Nix failed to make the cut and fell short of making the Top 2, leaving John Foster and Jamal Roberts to compete for the title. Ultimately, it was Jamal Roberts who took home the winner's title.

What happened in the finale of American Idol season 23?

The episode opened with American Idol season 23's Top 3 singing Queen's We Are the Champions.

Shortly afterwards, John Foster took the stage to sing Courtesy of The Red, White and Blue (The Angry American) by Toby Keith. The 18-year-old Addis native received praise from the panelists for his performance. Carrie applauded him for not holding himself back, whereas Lionel said he "nailed" his act. Luke, on the other hand, was surprised by his confident demeanor on stage.

Then came Jamal, who sang First Time by Teeks. While reviewing his performance, Luke jokingly asked him to teach him how to be as "smooth" as him.

"Everything about you is a star," he added.

Breanna Nix came next and delivered her rendition of In Jesus Name (God of Possible) by Katy Nichole. Lionel encouraged the contestant to stay on her path, convinced she would have a "career forever." Meanwhile, Carrie called her act "warm and believable."

The American Idol finalists then returned for a second round of performances. John Foster sang Take Me Home, Country Roads by John Denver, Jamal Roberts performed Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me) by The Temptations, and Breanna Nix presented her cover of Miley Cyrus' The Climb.

Then, Salt-N-Pepa stepped on stage to sing Push It, Shoop, and Whatta Man with the Top 14 female contestants of American Idol season 23. Shortly after, the Top 2 singers were revealed based on the nationwide votes. John was the first person to advance to the next stage, followed by Jamal. Breanna was eliminated from the contest.

After Breanna left, the star performances continued. Good Charlotte performed Lifestyle of the Rich and Famous with the top 14 male contenders of American Idol. They were followed by Luke Bryan, singing Country Came On, and Randy Travis' Deeper Than the Holler with John.

Kirk Franklin took the stage to perform Melodies from Heaven and Love Theory with Canaan James Hill. He was followed by Goo Goo Dolls, collaborating with Mattie Pruitt, singing Iris.

The latest evictee, Breanna, appeared shortly afterwards with Brandon Lake to sing Daddy's DNA, followed by Jennifer Holiday and Gabby Samone performing I Am Changing from Dreamgirls. Then, the Artist in Residence, Jelly Roll, performed a duet with Jamal, singing Unpretty and Liar.

Ché and Filo took the American Idol stage next, performing Nice to Meet You and Stargazing with Myles Smith. Their act was followed by Amanda Barise and PJ Morton covering How Deep Is Your Love by the Bee Gees.

Kolbi Jordan was joined by Patti LaBelle, and they performed the latter's song, Lady Marmalade. Then, Carrie took the stage with Top 5 contender Slater Nalley and sang I'm Gonna Love You. Her original duet partner, Cody Johnson, also joined her and Slater on stage.

Soon came The War and Treaty, singing their hit Hey Driver with Thunderstorm Artis. They were followed by Jessica Simpson, who performed her song Blame Me as a solo, and then sang Nancy Sinatra's These Boots Are Made for Walking with Josh King.

Lionel Richie at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Show (Image via Getty)

Then the American Idol season 23 judge Lionel Richie performed Stuck on You with his co-panelists. Lastly, Jamal and John performed their official singles. Jamal sang Heal by Tom Odell, and John performed his original Tell That Angel I Love Her.

After the star-studded performances concluded, Ryan Seacrest stepped on stage with the two finalists, John and Jamal, to announce the verdict of the country. Following the nationwide vote, Jamal Roberts was declared the winner of American Idol season 23.

