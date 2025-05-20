Were you just as disappointed in how little we’ve seen of Misty on 1000-Lb Sisters as I was?

Misty Slaton Wentworth is one of the quieter voices in 1000-Lb Sisters, but that doesn’t mean her story should be overlooked. As the oldest Slaton sibling and the calmest presence in the family, Misty brings something the show often lacks—balance. Yet, in recent seasons, especially season 7, she had a limited screentime.

In my opinion, that’s a big mistake. Misty’s journey deserves attention, not only because she’s part of the Slaton family, but because she represents a different kind of strength. Her decision to finally get bariatric surgery in Season 5 was a major moment—especially after years of caring for her family and putting herself last.

She and Amanda even had back-to-back surgeries in 2023 after quitting smoking together to qualify. Misty’s weight loss has been impressive, and her post-surgery transformation has inspired fans. But aside from a few glimpses and mentions, the show hasn’t followed up. She’s missing in major moments of season 7—even when her presence could have helped de-escalate family tension.

If 1000-Lb Sisters really wants to show the full picture of this family’s journey, Misty needs more screen time. She’s not the loudest voice—but sometimes, she’s exactly what the show needs.

Misty’s health journey was inspiring—but 1000-Lb Sisters barely followed up

Misty Slaton’s weight-loss journey was one of the most meaningful transformations in 1000-Lb Sisters, even if it didn’t get the attention it deserved. In season 5, she and Amanda quit smoking together and were approved for bariatric surgery on the same day in March 2023. It was a big milestone for Misty, who had spent much of her life raising four sons and managing health conditions like diabetes.

After surgery, Misty stopped needing diabetes medication, and her transformation was clear. She looked healthier and happier in her social media posts, and Amanda even called her “the littlest big sis now.” It was the kind of growth and success 1000-Lb Sisters has always aimed to highlight.

But in my opinion, the show didn’t treat Misty’s progress with the same focus it gave to Tammy or Amy. There were no follow-ups, no sit-downs about how the surgery changed her life, and very little attention paid to her recovery. Misty’s voice, which could have added a calm, reflective tone to the season, was noticeably missing.

Viewers who’ve followed the show from the start deserve to see more than just the loudest or most dramatic stories. Misty’s journey was slower and quieter, yes—but it was just as powerful. And it’s disappointing that 1000-Lb Sisters didn’t take the opportunity to show it.

Season 7 of 1000-Lb Sisters left Misty’s steady voice in the background

Season 7 of 1000-Lb Sisters has been filled with emotional highs and lows—Tammy’s confrontations, Amy’s legal issues, Amanda’s heartbreak, and a whirlwind engagement. But amid all that chaos, Misty Slaton’s screen time has been minimal. Aside from her appearance in episode 3, when Tammy opened up about dating a woman named Andrea, Misty has mostly stayed out of the spotlight.

That moment was one of the few times we saw Misty step in—and she handled it with calm support. Her instant response, “It don’t matter to me,” was simple but powerful. It reminded viewers of what Misty brings to the family: acceptance, clarity, and emotional steadiness. She didn’t question or judge Tammy—she just wanted her to be happy.

But beyond that scene, Misty’s role has been reduced. We haven’t seen her weigh in on Amy’s engagement to Brian, Tammy’s shifting behaviour, or Amanda’s emotional moments. In previous seasons, Misty often played the quiet support system—someone who helped calm things down and offered reason when emotions ran high.

In my opinion, Misty’s steady presence is exactly what this season needed. Reality TV is often loud, but Misty shows that support, growth, and strength don’t have to be. She’s relatable, thoughtful, and grounded—someone who adds value without stealing the spotlight.

1000-Lb Sisters episodes are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

