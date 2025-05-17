Did you also think the Slaton family is overdue for therapy on 1000-Lb Sisters?

Season after season, 1000-Lb Sisters has captured the highs and lows of the Slaton siblings—Tammy, Amy, Amanda, Chris, and Misty—as they navigate health battles, major life changes, and constant family tension. But now, in Season 7, the emotional weight of everything they’ve been through is clearly taking a toll.

The arguments are sharper, the bonds are fraying, and the healing that should have come with their physical transformations seems more distant than ever. In my opinion, it’s time 1000-Lb Sisters stopped avoiding the obvious: this family needs therapy—together.

From Tammy mocking Amanda’s heartbreak and calling her names, to Amy getting arrested and proposing an asylum wedding, to Amanda holding everyone together while reaching her limits, there’s a pattern of unresolved issues being brushed under the rug.

Add to that years of emotional baggage from caregiving, illness, strained communication, and a deep need to be heard—and you’ve got a family that’s more disconnected than they may even realise. While individual growth is part of their journey, 1000-Lb Sisters has always been about family.

And if the show is going to keep following them, it needs to stop focusing on just health updates and start showing what real emotional healing could look like—for all of them.

There’s only so much Amanda and Chris can carry on their own in 1000-Lb Sisters

Amanda Halterman and Chris Combs have always been the grounding force of the Slaton family. Amanda sets boundaries, delivers tough love, and shows up even when Tammy or Amy are at their most difficult. Chris supports everyone—even while quietly dealing with his own health setbacks. But even the strongest people hit a wall. And in season 7, we’re seeing that happen.

Tammy’s outbursts toward Amanda—including calling her a “s*ut” and suggesting she’s just jealous—weren’t just hurtful, they were mean-spirited and uncalled for. Amanda had just gone through a breakup, and rather than offering support, Tammy used it as ammunition in their fight. And yet again, no one seriously stepped in to unpack that. It was treated like another argument to move past.

Chris, on the other hand, has been vocal about feeling drained. He’s helped take care of Tammy for years, and now that she’s more independent, it’s clear he’s trying to focus on himself—but he keeps getting pulled back into the family’s chaos.

In my opinion, expecting Amanda and Chris to hold everyone together without tools, support, or space to process their own pain is unrealistic. Therapy could help all of them—not just to talk through past hurts, but to learn how to communicate without attacking or shutting down.

Amanda and Chris have shown time and again that they’re willing to show up. But even they can’t carry the emotional weight of the entire family alone.

The Slatons need help facing what they’ve been avoiding

The tension in 1000-Lb Sisters isn’t just from one fight or one bad decision. It’s years of built-up pain, stress, and resentment—especially between Tammy and her siblings. Now that she’s lost weight and gained mobility, Tammy is trying to reintegrate into a family dynamic that has changed without her. She feels left out. Her sisters feel tired. And no one knows how to talk about it.

Take her relationship with Andrea, for example. Tammy didn’t tell her siblings about it until much later—even though she knew they’d be supportive. That kind of secrecy isn’t just about privacy; it shows how much fear or mistrust still exists between them.

And the moment Amanda needs support for her own breakup, Tammy responds with cruelty. It’s all signs of emotional walls that still haven’t come down. In my opinion, therapy wouldn’t just benefit Tammy—it would help every sibling learn how to move forward in a healthier way.

The show has always centered around transformation, but losing weight is only part of the story. Emotional healing matters just as much. There’s so much love in this family, and so much pain that hasn’t been addressed. Therapy could create a space where they’re not fighting to be heard or seen—it could help them listen, understand, and rebuild.

After seven seasons, it’s time 1000-Lb Sisters explored what change really looks like—not just on the scale, but in the heart of the family itself.

1000-Lb Sisters episodes are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

