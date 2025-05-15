I absolutely hate how Tammy’s vaping habit keeps getting downplayed on 1000-Lb Sisters — and you will too

**Disclaimer: This 1000-Lb Sisters article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

1000-Lb Sisters has followed Tammy Slaton’s journey from rock bottom to remarkable recovery. After years of health scares, weight struggles, and emotional setbacks, Tammy made major progress—losing over 500 pounds and finally qualifying for bariatric surgery. But as the show continues into new seasons, one part of her story keeps getting brushed under the rug: her ongoing vaping habit.

In season 6, Tammy meets Dr. Peter Rubin to explore skin removal surgery, only to reveal that she still vapes multiple times a day. The doctor clearly warns her that continued nicotine use could delay surgery and cause serious healing issues. His message is direct: she needs to quit.

But rather than showing the emotional or physical struggle of trying to stop, the show barely acknowledges it after that scene. There’s no follow-up, no timeline, and no honest look at what quitting might actually involve.

In my opinion, this downplaying of her vaping sends the wrong message. Tammy’s journey is meant to be about real change—and that includes facing addiction. Skipping that part makes her progress look cleaner than it actually is, and takes away from the depth the show promises to deliver.

Why was Amy’s weed arrest highlighted, but Tammy’s vaping wasn’t in 1000-Lb Sisters?

In 1000-Lb Sisters season 7, Amy Slaton’s chaotic day at the zoo—where she was bitten by a camel and later arrested for marijuana possession—was shown in full detail. The episode covered her trip to the ER, the arrival of the police, and even included her mugshot in an orange jumpsuit. The entire sequence was edited for maximum impact.

Viewers saw the consequences happen in real time, making it a major moment in the season. Meanwhile, Tammy Slaton’s confession that she vapes “every day," —despite her doctor’s warning that it could delay skin removal surgery—was treated like a side note.

In season 6, Dr. Rubin clearly stated that the surgery could not move forward until she quit using nicotine. In my opinion, the imbalance in how these two storylines were handled raises questions about narrative bias. Why was Amy’s mistake shown in full, while Tammy’s potentially surgery-delaying habit was left hanging? It feels like the show is shaping Tammy’s arc to be more polished, maybe to protect her image or maintain momentum around her transformation.

But addiction is messy. Ignoring Tammy’s struggle with vaping not only softens the reality of her recovery—it also makes the overall storytelling feel selective. If the goal is to be real about this journey, then both sisters deserve the same level of scrutiny and honesty. Anything less feels like favouritism.

“I do vape… it helps calm me down” — but the show treated it like a side note

During season 6 finale of 1000-Lb Sisters, that aired in December 2024, Tammy revealed her secret habit,

“I do vape. I mainly use it for anxiety. It helps calm me down. Right now I am vaping every day, several times a day,” she shared.

But this wasn’t a one-time issue. Tammy admitted to vaping “every day, several times a day,” even at night. Dr. Rubin told her directly that nicotine could lead to infections and healing issues post-surgery,

“We can't schedule the surgery now until we can get all these things worked out,” he explained.

Despite the seriousness of this advice, the show moved on without exploring Tammy’s attempts (or lack of effort) to quit. There were no extended discussions with family, no real-time scenes of her trying to break the habit, and no accountability.

In my opinion, this wasn’t just a missed opportunity—it felt like the show avoided the real emotional work that quitting an addiction demands. For a series that’s built on personal growth and real-life change, skipping over that struggle makes Tammy’s progress seem incomplete.

1000-Lb Sisters needs to stop skimming past the hard conversations. Vaping isn’t just a detail—it’s a decision that could delay surgery, complicate recovery, and affect Tammy’s health all over again. Ignoring it doesn’t protect her—it only creates a gap between what’s really happening and what viewers are shown.

