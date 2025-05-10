I believe Tammy Slaton’s attitude on 1000-Lb Sisters proves that personal growth takes more than just weight loss

**Disclaimer: This 1000-Lb Sisters article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

Ad

1000-Lb Sisters season 7 aired its latest episode on May 6, 2025, continuing Tammy Slaton’s story after a significant weight loss journey. Viewers have watched Tammy overcome life-threatening health challenges and finally qualify for bariatric surgery, resulting in a nearly 500-pound drop.

Physically, the transformation is remarkable. But in this new season, it’s not her body that raises concerns—it’s her behaviour.

Tammy continues to show the same patterns that held her back in the past. She’s quick to lash out, reluctant to take responsibility, and unwilling to follow through on important commitments—like quitting vaping ahead of skin removal surgery. Despite claiming she’s doing it to manage anxiety, she hasn’t informed her doctors, suggesting she’s still hiding parts of herself.

Ad

Trending

Add to that her frustration toward her sister Amy’s progress, and it starts to feel like the weight loss hasn’t translated into emotional growth. In my opinion, true recovery requires more than physical changes. Tammy has overcome medical challenges, but her mindset is still stuck in old habits.

The recent season of 1000-Lb Sisters reinforces that her biggest obstacle now isn’t her body—it’s the work she’s still avoiding within herself.

Ad

1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy’s vaping confession shows she still avoids accountability

Ad

In the 1000-Lb Sisters season 6 finale, which aired in December 2024, Tammy Slaton revealed a decision that raised concerns about her readiness for the next phase of her weight loss journey.

Despite losing nearly 500 pounds and being cleared for bariatric surgery, Tammy admitted that she had not quit vaping—a requirement for her upcoming excess skin removal procedures. Speaking to Dr. Peter Rubin,

"I do vape. I mainly use it for anxiety. It helps calm me down. Right now I am vaping every day, several times a day. Even sometimes I'll get up in the middle of night and I hit my vape a couple times and I'll go back to sleep,” she shared.

Ad

This wasn’t a one-off habit. Tammy acknowledged vaping several times a day, even during the night. Dr. Rubin warned her that continued nicotine use could interfere with healing, increase the risk of complications, and delay surgery. Instead of acknowledging this as a wake-up call, Tammy reacted with visible frustration.

"I don't give two s— about it," she shared in a confessional.

Ad

In my opinion, Tammy’s reaction speaks volumes. While her physical transformation has been dramatic, her emotional growth appears stalled. Vaping may offer short-term comfort, but hiding it from her doctors and dismissing valid concerns shows a pattern of avoidance. It reflects a mindset where discomfort is met with defiance instead of accountability.

Tammy’s story has always been more than just weight loss—it’s about how she faces adversity. But moments like this suggest that even after overcoming major physical hurdles, she still struggles with the internal work. Until she’s ready to make changes beyond the surface and stop running from difficult truths, her journey will continue to feel stuck in a cycle of progress followed by self-sabotage.

Ad

Tammy’s assumptions about her family’s support reveal emotional immaturity

Ad

In 1000-Lb Sisters season 7,episode 3, which aired on April 29, Tammy Slaton opened up to her sisters about dating a woman. The conversation marked a significant step for Tammy, especially since it followed the loss of her husband. She seemed anxious as she brought up her relationship, assuming it would lead to conflict.

Tammy believed her sisters would not support her decision and braced herself for judgment, even before giving them a chance to respond. But Tammy’s assumption didn’t reflect the reality of her family’s response. Amanda, her older sister, responded with sincerity and support:

Ad

"I was completely taken aback by that, to be honest. It really surprised me. I have a son that’s gay. I don’t care who you date, as long as they treat you right."

This wasn’t just a touching moment—it revealed something deeper about Tammy’s mindset. Despite having a supportive family who has shown up for her through surgeries, hospital visits, and emotional breakdowns, she still assumed rejection in 1000-Lb Sisters.

Ad

In my opinion, Tammy’s reaction shows that emotional growth hasn’t kept pace with her physical progress. Instead of trusting her support system, she projected judgment onto them, even when none existed. Her family didn’t hesitate to accept her truth—they cared about her happiness and well-being.

True transformation includes breaking those inner patterns of fear and defensiveness. Tammy may no longer be physically confined like she once was, but emotionally, she’s still holding herself back. Until she stops assuming the worst from the people who have always stood by her, healing will remain incomplete.

Ad

1000-Lb Sisters episodes are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More