"Keeping my mind busy": 1000-lb Sisters' Amy Slaton shares her experience after a camel bite leads to jail time and a serious infection

On the May 6, 2025, episode of 1000-lb Sisters, Amy Slaton shared the sequence of events that followed a camel bite, revealing it resulted in both medical complications and legal consequences.

Ad

The incident began during a casual interaction with a camel, but escalated after police discovered marijuana in her car.

Amy was arrested along with her boyfriend Brian. Despite having a medical card, it was not valid in the state where the arrest occurred.

“What happens now is just keeping my mind busy till my court date, which is in a few weeks,” Amy explained in a 1000-lb Sisters confessional.

Ad

Trending

Amy Slaton details the camel bite aftermath and legal issues on 1000-lb Sisters

Unexpected arrest after a camel bite

Ad

Following the bite, Amy Slaton described how the situation quickly changed from a health concern to a legal issue.

“After the whole bite, the police show up, and when they searched the car, they found a little weed in a bag that shouldn't have been in there,” she said.

Amy noted that she holds a medical marijuana card for chronic back pain but did not anticipate that it wouldn't apply outside her home state.

Ad

“I didn't know it didn't transfer to states… my medical card didn't cover my a**,” she added.

Both Amy and her partner Brian were taken into custody. Amy recalled her experience in jail, describing the basic conditions:

“Jail was very cold and lonely… There was a little mattress on the floor. That's all I got.”

She spent one night in custody before her brother Chris bailed her out. The 1000-lb Sisters star is currently awaiting her court date while attempting to stay occupied.

Ad

A camel bite leads to infection

Ad

Aside from the arrest, the camel bite itself became a medical issue. Amy recounted how the infection developed at home.

“Last night, I went to go take a shower and Brian was taking my stair strips off. And that's when we noticed it was infected,” she explained.

She described the symptoms in detail, explaining that the wound was draining green fluid and had "pussy" discharge.

Ad

Amy sought emergency medical attention, where staff had to determine the correct antibiotic to treat the uncommon wound.

“They had to get on Wikipedia themselves… they kind of find out there's a special antibiotic for camels,” she said in her 1000-lb Sisters confessional.

The infection required stitches and a specific medication, which she later picked up at a local pharmacy.

A rare case at the pharmacy

Ad

Ad

Amy’s interaction at the pharmacy revealed the unusual nature of her injury. She informed the pharmacist that she was there to pick up antibiotics and mentioned she had been bitten by a camel.

The pharmacist reacted with surprise, to which Amy replied:

“Yeah, it's infected really bad. Green stuff was coming out my skin.”

Amy also described the circumstances of the bite, explaining that she was holding food and turned around to hand it to her eldest child. At that moment, the camel bit her.

Ad

She emphasized that the incident occurred when she went to give it the "gauge." The pharmacist commented that camel-related injuries are uncommon in Kentucky, stating:

“I’ve never seen a gangrenous-looking camel bite… it’s just not a thing.”

Despite receiving medical treatment, Amy remains focused on the upcoming legal proceedings.

When asked about potential side effects of the antibiotics, she indicated that it would be manageable, referencing her ongoing digestive issues since undergoing gastric bypass surgery.

Ad

Catch 1000-lb Sisters every Tuesday on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More