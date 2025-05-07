1000-lb Sisters season 7 episode 4 recap: Amy opens up about her arrest and gets into an argument with Amanda

1000-lb Sisters season 7 returned with a new episode on May 6, 2025. Titled, The Big Camel in the Room, the segment saw Amy open up about the camel bite, aired in the previous episode, and her subsequent arrest. It also showed Tammy cooking for her friends, taking advantage of the mobility she had regained after her weight-loss surgery.

Ad

However, tensions escalated between Amy and Amanda when the latter tried to talk about the arrest with the whole family present. Episode 4 also featured Chris fulfilling his long-time dream of running a food truck shift, remembering times when he could not fit into the van. He contemplated starting his own food truck business, something that he had always wanted to do.

The official synopsis of 1000-lb Sisters season 7 episode 4 reads:

"Amy reels emotionally and physically from her camel bite and arrest. Chris explores a passion project, Tammy expands her circle and fulfils a childhood dream."

Ad

Trending

What happened in episode 4 of 1000-lb Sisters season 7?

Ad

The episode started with Amy opening up about her arrest and the camel bite, acknowledging that life had become "more crazy than it ever was." She recalled the incident, explaining she carried intoxicants for medical reasons, like her chronic back pain, but was unaware that it did not transfer to other places.

"My medical card didn't cover my a**," she said.

Amy confessed that jail was a "cold and lonely place," where she was only given a mattress on the floor. The 1000-lb Sisters star broke down remembering her time in prison. However, she was hopeful and wanted to keep her mind busy until her court date, which was in a few weeks.

Ad

Amy then visited a pharmacy to pick up her antibiotics to treat her camel bite, which she said had become infected and was oozing pus.

In another segment of the 1000-lb Sisters episode, Tammy was shown preparing dinner for her friend, Steven, and his friends. While Tammy looked forward to expanding her friend circle, she admitted she was nervous. She then prepared chicken and Alfredo sauce, which Steven's partner, Bart, was curious about.

Ad

While speaking to the cameras, he confessed that he had never seen so much chicken boiling in a "swamp of water."

After some more people joined Bart and Steven, Amy expressed that although she was excited about making friends, she felt underconfident about being in public after being enclosed inside a house for years.

"I have to try," she added.

Ad

The 1000-lb Sisters alum then opened up about the annual corn parade, saying she was pleased Steven invited her to make a float and be part of the event. She added it was her childhood dream to do so.

Later in the episode, the Slaton family gathered to discuss Amy's arrest, however, Amy seemed uninterested in talking about it, saying it sounded like an "intervention." It eventually led to a heated confrontation between her and Amanda.

Ad

After a furious Amanda left the group, Amy also took her leave. While Tammy understood why Amy might have felt "threatened," she wanted her to "get her act together."

"She didn't even let Amanda finish her sentence before she stormed off," Chris added.

He informed his family that he would become liable for $10,000 if Amy did not appear for court. Consequently, he was determined to convince Amy to follow the protocols.

Ad

Ad

In another segment of the 1000-lb Sisters episode, Chris opened up about his dream of owning his own food truck. It showcased him running a shift at a local food truck, and recalling that before his weight-loss surgery, he would not even fit inside the van.

"I took my life back with the bariatric surgery. So, why not take a leap of faith and start a business that I always wanted to do in the first place?" Chris said.

Ad

Toward the end of the 1000-lb Sisters episode, Chris and Tammy picked up Amy to help her select an appropriate outfit for her court hearing. While driving to the store, Chris urged Amy to realize the severity of her situation, warning her that she could be imprisoned for years if she handled the case callously.

1000-lb Sisters is available to stream on Amazon Primee Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More