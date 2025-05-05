1000-lb Sisters alum Amanda Halterman's dating history explored

Amanda Halterman, who has been part of the 1000-lb Sisters cast, has experienced multiple ups and downs in her personal and family life. She is the younger sibling of Chris Combs and Misty Slaton, and the older sister of Tammy and Amy Slaton. While Tammy and Amy emerged as the main focus of the TLC show, their family members' storylines, like Amanda's, never went unnoticed.

Ad

Over the years, Amanda garnered a name for herself as netizens grew interested in her private life. While she remained in the spotlight by undergoing a weight loss journey of her own with two bariatric surgeries, her love life also gained equal attention from fans of the TLC show.

At the end of season 6, the 1000-lb Sisters star had moved to Florida to build a future with her then partner, but in episode 1 of season 7, which is currently airing, Amanda had returned to Kentucky after having a heartbreak.

Ad

Trending

1000-lb Sisters alum Amanda Halterman was in a marriage for 22 years

Ad

44-year-old Amanda Halterman was Jason Halterman's wife for 22 years. She welcomed four sons with Jason. While netizens hoped their marriage was going well, the couple parted ways in 2020. Amanda, however, has never spoken on or elaborated about the nature of her divorce or the circumstances that led to their split.

She only implied that the decision was amicable. The 1000-lb Sisters alum's ex-husband is renowned for being Amy's ex-husband, Michael Halterman's brother. Amanda was often shown clashing with Michael to the point that the pair almost got into a physical altercation on one occasion.

Ad

After remaining single for a few years and looking after her children, who were still minors when she got divorced, Amanda began exploring the dating scene, hoping to spark a connection.

The 1000-lb Sisters fame then moved to Florida to be with her new partner, RJ Thompson. However, not much is known about RJ, whom Amanda started showcasing on her TikTok in early 2023. While everything seemed well for a while, in the season 7 premiere of the TLC show, Amanda explained:

Ad

"I found out Prince Charming was not so charming after all."

She later took to TikTok in May 2024 to reveal that the RJ has ghosted her.

Ad

In 2025, Amanda got into a relationship with Leonard E. Moore, her current partner, as is evident from her Instagram updates. According to the bio of Leonard's Instagram account (@leonardemoore), he is described as Amanda's manager. However, the pair shares a romantic relationship.

While Amanda seems content with her relationship and frequently posts pictures with Leonard, netizens have expressed concern about her latest love interest, worried he may be pursuing Amanda for fame.

Ad

In a post shared on March 15, 2025, the 1000-lb Sisters star wrote:

"I know what it's like to struggle with self-confidence. Mellow [Leonard] reminds me every day of how he sees me through his eyes, and it helps so much."

Ad

In another post, shared on March 15, Amanda posted a picture holding Leonard's hand, and in the caption, she wrote:

"I'm forever grateful to have the honor of holding your hand through all the storms life throws our way. Together, we can weather anything. Leonard Moore."

In a montage shared on April 30, 2025, Amanda thanked Leonard in the caption for "everything" and expressed gratitude for her life experiences.

Ad

While netizens look forward to seeing Leonard on screen, it is unlikely for him to make an appearance in the ongoing season of 1000-lb Sisters since it was filmed before the pair started dating.

Stream episodes of 1000-lb Sisters on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More