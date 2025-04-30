"They started reading my rights" — 1000-Lb Sisters star Amy gets in legal trouble after camel bite incident

In the April 29, 2025 episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, Amy Slaton got into unexpected legal trouble during a visit to the Tennessee Safari Park with her boyfriend Brian and her kids. While feeding animals from their car, a camel stuck its head through Amy's window. Its spit ran down her leg, and when she tried to wipe it off, the camel bit her arm, making her scream.
Amy called her sister, Amanda, for help with the kids while she went to the hospital. There, she was surprised that Brian was nowhere to be found.
It was later revealed on 1000-Lb Sisters that the police had arrived with the emergency vehicle and searched her car. They had arrested Brian as they found marijuana in the car. As soon as Amy got stitched up, the police came in and read Amy her rights at the hospital.
"I was at the hospital in the ER after my stitches got put in and the cops came in and started reading my rights and I'm like 'Where's Brian?'" Amy recalled in a confessional.
1000-lb Sisters' Amy's camel bite brings laughter to her family
While the incident was showcased on the latest episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, it was initially reported in September of 2024. According to US Weekly, a zoo employee called 911, and Amy was taken to the hospital for treatment.
After being discharged, Amy and her boyfriend Brian were arrested. The police had noticed "suspicious odors" coming from their vehicle when they responded to the camel bite incident.
Authorities found substances they believed to be mushrooms and marijuana, leading to charges of “illegal possession of Schedule I, illegal possession of Schedule VI, and two counts of child endangerment." Amy Slaton and her boyfriend Brian were released from custody on bond the day after their arrest.
Since Amy's two young sons were in the car during the incident, the Department of Children and Family Services launched an investigation. The children are Amy's sons, Gage, 4, and Glenn, 2, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Michael Halterman. Amy received a suspended sentence for her charges, meaning she won't serve time in jail.
She was fined $500 and ordered to undergo an alcohol and drug assessment. Amy is also prohibited from contacting the Tennessee Safari Park. The charges of child abuse and child endangerment were dropped as per the filing.
Meanwhile, in the latest 1000-Lb Sisters episode, Amy's family took the news of Amy's bite unexpectedly. Amy's brother, Chris Combs, couldn't help but laugh at the camel bite incident as he shared it with his wife, Brittany. Chris even wondered initially if what Amy had written was a mistake.
"That b*tch done got bit by a f*cking camel, man. And you know, the first thing when I seen it, I thought it was autocorrect. No, that's ridiculous," said Chris.
Later, Chris and Brittany even saw a photo of Amy's camel bite injury. Chris described the wound as serious, noting that the bite had exposed the "fatty tissue" in her arm.
1000-lb Sisters airs new episodes on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on TLC.