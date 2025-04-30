 ⁠"This show is jokessss"— 1000-Lb. Sisters fans react to Amy's camel bite and arrest 

1000-Lb. Sisters season 7 aired a brand new episode this week on Tuesday, April 30, 2025. The segment saw Amy take her kids to the zoo with Brian, where they were feeding the animals when suddenly, a camel bit the cast member.

After Amy's boyfriend, Brian, found help, the cast member was being taken to the hospital in an ambulance with a police car escorting them as per the norm. However, when they searched the couple's car, they found "a little bit" of marijuana, due to which Amy was arrested.

Fans of the TLC show reacted to the eventful episode online. One person wrote on X:

"Amy talkin bout some “what am i being arrested for when im the one that got bit” like they were supposed to arrest the camel this show is jokessss."

"I should not be laughing so hard at Amy getting bit by this camel…. But I am," a fan commented.

"Brittany, Chris, Tammy, Amanda all discussing Amy get bit by the camel and pics of the bite, and they are all (laughing emoji) and it's making me (laughing emoji harder," a tweet read.

Fans of 1000-Lb. Sisters season 7 commented on Amy's arrest:

"Great beautiful day with the boys but Brian and Amy have drugs in the car. Great parenting. Michael could get full custody of the boys," a person wrote.

"The fact that Brian has Amy’s children in his vehicle while knowingly possessing drugs tells you everything you need to know about him," a fan commented.

"That camel incident just shows you how Amy's being guided by her gardien angels. Had it not been for that bite, she would have just moved in with that creep and put her and her children in a dangerous situation," a tweet read.

Fans of 1000-Lb. Sisters season 7 further said:

"Is it wrong that I straight up cackled and howled when that camel bit Amy? What was she doing to that camel before he decided to bite her? Do camels love the smell of hillbilly farts?" a person wrote.

"What im confused by is that Amy was at a drive through zoo & a camel bite a chunk of her arm off & she somehow ended up in jail? I have so many questions," a fan commented.

"What the f*ck am I being arrested for??"— Amy chimes in on her legal issues in 1000-Lb. Sisters season 7 episode 3

In 1000-Lb. Sisters season 7 episode 3, Amy and her boyfriend, Brian, took her children to the zoo. In a confessional, the female cast member said that although there was a lot left to do before she and Brian could move in together, they wanted to take the day to have fun with the kids.

She noted that Brian had told her about a zoo in Tennessee that people could drive through and feed the animals through their cars. The 1000-Lb. Sisters season 7 star first fed an Ostrich, after which, they started feeding a camel.

However, as she bent down while inside the car, it bit her and she needed medical attention. As Brian found help, she texted on the family group, informing her siblings of the incident. However, Tammy and Chris laughed about the situation while the latter wondered how she could have gotten bitten by a camel.

As the ambulance arrived, they took Amy and the kids in it while a police car arrived at the scene. As she was being taken to the hospital, the cops searched the 1000-Lb. Sisters' star's car and found marijuana.

After she was treated, a police officer came in and read her her rights. However, Brian was nowhere to be found. She wondered if he had already been arrested. The TLC star noted that a day that started positively ended with her in "jail."

"I was like, what the f*ck am I being arrested for? I'm the one that got bit," she said in a confessional.

Fans of 1000-Lb. Sisters commented on Amy's camel bite and arrest and reacted hilariously online.

Tune in next week on Tuesday to watch what happens next on 1000-Lb. Sisters season 7 on TLC.

