Amy Slaton introduces boyfriend Brian Lovvorn on 1000-Lb Sisters and admits he might be "the one" 

TLC’s 1000-Lb Sisters introduced a new face in Amy Slaton’s life during the April 15 episode of Season 7 — her boyfriend, Brian Lovvorn. The episode marked the couple’s official on-screen debut, where Amy shared how they met and why she feels a strong connection with him.

Ad

Brian, a 50-year-old news reporter, was described by Amy as someone who shares her love for horror movies. Talking about their first meeting,

“We were in the mosh pit and we were talking and singing and stuff,” Amy recalled.

Their night ended with street tacos, and, according to Amy, they haven’t been apart since. Amy has been thinking about the possibility of having more children with him.

Ad

Trending

“I really think he could be the one, one day,” she said.

Despite an initial lack of attraction, Amy admitted to her sister Amanda that something about Brian made her want to give the connection a chance. Over time, she began to see him as “the ultimate package.” Viewers also learned that Amy and Brian already have matching tattoos.

1000-Lb Sisters' Amy Slaton shares her initial impression about Brian

Ad

In her conversation with Amanda, Amy shared that her first impression of Brian wasn't strong.

“I wasn’t attracted to you at first,” she recalled telling him.

Amy shared that Brian had once thanked her for giving him a chance and asked why she had continued seeing him despite her initial lack of attraction. She responded that she wasn’t sure, but there was something about him that made her say yes — and from that moment on, they hadn’t been apart.

Ad

Amy said in a confessional that their "love is scary." By their second date, they had gotten matching tattoos — a Jack Skellington head in a spider web with “Scary Love” written underneath. Amy shared that Brian’s personality also seemed to stand out with her.

Ad

Amy described him as “caring, smart, funny” and added, “Whatever you need, he’s all in one.” Even though she joked about their age difference, calling herself “Anna Nicole Smith dating an old man,” she said they “mesh together” and haven’t been separated since they met.

1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton opened up about her feelings, saying this relationship felt different.

"You know, we're moving so fast but yet, it just makes sense. I finally find a man that truly loves me for me," Amy shared.

Ad

Amy opens up about having more kids with Brian

Ad

In a confessional, 1000-Lb Sisters star Amy shared she has even considered having another child with Brian.

“I was talking about me getting my tubes untied and having another baby,” she admitted.

Amy is already a mother of two boys — Gage and Glenn — with her ex-husband. Her sister Amanda was surprised and skeptical about the pace of Amy’s new relationship. About Amy having kids, Amanda responded, "hell no,"

Ad

“I’m not sure if she’s thinking with her vajayjay or what, but she should go have a cold f**king shower, and he should too,” she further added.

Despite the reaction, Amy stood by her feelings, repeating, “I really think he could be the one.” On April 15, Amy made the relationship Instagram official with a slideshow of their photos together. Their growing closeness will likely continue in the upcoming episodes of 1000-Lb Sisters, giving viewers a glimpse into this new chapter in Amy’s life.

Ad

New episodes of 1000-Lb Sisters air Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on TLC and stream the following day on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More