"No one is jealous girl" — 1000-Lb Sisters fans react to Tammy’s attitude in season 7 premiere

Season 7 of 1000-Lb Sisters premiered on April 15, 2025, continuing to follow Tammy and Amy Slaton as they navigate life after significant personal and health changes. In the new episode, Tammy spoke about her weight loss journey, revealing that she had lost over 500 pounds since her highest weight of 725.

Now weighing in at 238 pounds, she said this was the lowest weight she had seen since childhood. While her physical transformation drew praise, tensions with her family, especially with her sister Amanda, were at the center of this episode of 1000-Lb Sisters.

Tammy accused Amanda of being jealous of her progress,

“The spotlight is not on her. I’ve lost so much weight. I feel she’s kinda jealous.” [Amanda] is not the pretty sister no more,” she shared.

By the end of the episode, fans were quick to share their opinions about Tammy’s behaviour online. Many took to X, reacting to the sibling drama.

"Tammy is and will probably always be a negative person. She can lose another 100lbs and will still have that ugly character of hers. No one is jealous girl," one fan commented.

"As usual, I’m sitting on the outside “ Bi*ch, ur not the center of everything! U cudve participated, U chose to b miserable, & ur baby fits r pathetic, big fat immature bratty baby So over her on this show!" another user said.

"no matter how much weight tammy loses she will always be miserable and a mood killer which is why i will never like her," an X user wrote.

"Here we go...Tammy and her pissy attitude," a tweet read.

Some fans of the show 1000-Lb Sisters commented that Tammy gives off “truck driver” vibes during her interviews.

"Tammy ia giving me truck driver vibes in these interviews lol idk is it just me ?" a fan wrote.

"You know Tammy is the problem when she’s even being a bitch to production during interviews," one netizen tweeted.

"Tammy irritates tf out of me low-key," another user commented.

"I can't do another season of Tammy's nasty attitude," a tweet said.

Tammy reaches major milestone and confronts family tension in 1000-Lb Sisters

The season premiere of 1000-Lb Sisters focused on two key events in Tammy Slaton’s life: her weight loss and her strained relationship with Amanda. In a clip, Tammy shared that she had reached 238 pounds, having lost more than 500 pounds since the beginning of her journey.

Her doctor, Dr. Eric Smith, also celebrated her transformation online, writing that Tammy had “fought hard for her health and her future.”

"When I was at my heaviest I was 700 plus lbs, right now I am weighing in at 238 (108kg)," she shared.

Tammy further added,

"Everybody keeps telling me that I look smaller than my sister Amy. That's kind of hard to believe."

During a producer interview, Tammy reacted humorously to comments comparing her to her sister, saying, “So demure, so mindful, so cutesy,” while laughing. She later accused Amanda of being envious and claimed their relationship had suffered as a result.

Tammy recalled how she had been kicked out of Amanda’s rental home following an argument about house repairs, adding that she had learned not to rely on family for housing in December 2024.

The episode also teased what’s ahead this season, including Tammy’s new relationship with a woman and updates on Amy Slaton, who was previously arrested in a separate incident involving drug possession.

Catch the latest episode of 1000-Lb Sisters streaming on TLC.

