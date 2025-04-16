Amy and Tammy Slaton’s journey before 1000-lb Sisters season 7: What to expect next

On April 15, 2025, 1000-lb Sisters' seventh season debuted on TLC, continuing to follow Amy and Tammy Slaton's personal and health journeys. The sisters have transformed significantly in the five years since the show's January 2020 premiere.

The upcoming season will highlight significant events from their recent lives, including dealing with excessive weight, surgery, relationships, and personal disappointments. Tammy, who once weighed 725 lbs., has now lost over 500 lbs. and continues to work toward skin removal surgery.

Following bariatric surgery and the birth of two children, Amy is concentrating on her mental health after being diagnosed with depression and bipolar disorder. Amy's 2024 arrest, Tammy's new love interest, and the family's intervention after Amy's legal issues will all be covered in Season 7 of 1000-lb Sisters.

1000-lb Sisters: Major highlights of Amy and Tammy's journey

Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton were brought up in Morganfield, Kentucky. Being raised by a single mother who had several jobs, they often had to rely on one another. When their grandma passed away in 1999, their weight problems got worse. They began posting films to YouTube in 2014, which ultimately resulted in the formation of 1000-lb Sisters.

Amy had bariatric surgery in 2019 after qualifying for the procedure during season 1. By the end of 2023, she had shed 176 pounds. She told People in 2019,

“I can go to the store and not worry about my looks because I feel good about myself regardless of what other people say about me.”

Amy gave birth to two sons, Gage and Glenn, during her weight loss mission. However, she also experienced setbacks. In March 2023, she separated from her husband, Michael Halterman.

In September 2024, she was arrested at Tennessee Safari Park on drug and child endangerment charges. According to People, she and Brian Scott Lovvorn later pleaded guilty to drug possession. Endangerment charges were dropped. The incident will be shown in season 7.

Tammy’s progress was slower. Her maximum documented weight was 725 pounds, and she was hospitalized several times. In 2022, she attended a clinic in Ohio and shed 180 pounds, qualifying her for surgery. She had the procedure that summer. As of August 2024, she had lost around 500 lbs. Speaking to People in 2023, she said,

“I’ve done more in the last nine months than I’ve ever done in my life. I have my life back.”

Tammy applied for skin removal surgery in 2024. Although approved by Dr. Peter Rubin for lower stomach and chin surgery, her vaping habit blocked the procedure. Rubin told her during the 1000-lb Sisters season 6 finale that vaping “almost 100 percent” increases risks for infection and healing issues.

Where are the Slaton sisters now?

Amy Slaton has focused on mental health since 2023. Diagnosed with bipolar disorder, depression, and acute stress disorder, she told People in December 2023, “It’s a relief to know that I’m not crazy.” She is currently in therapy, takes medication, and stays close to her family.

“Talking to Tammy, and being with my kids and my family as much as possible. Surrounding myself with love and light ... and puppies,” she added.

Amy has also taken a step toward building her solo brand. On April 1, 2025, she announced her first solo meet-and-greet on Instagram. Previous events had included both sisters.

Tammy Slaton is focusing on personal healing. Her husband, Caleb Willingham, died in June 2023—seven months after their wedding. In December 2024, during the 1000-lb Sisters season 6 finale, she said she was ready to date again.

“Lately I’ve been feeling like it’s time for me to start moving on and to start seeking love again, but this time I’m thinking of seeing a female,” she said.

Tammy came out as pansexual in 2021. In a 2025 clip from 1000-lb Sisters season 7, Tammy said,

“I have been seeing someone for the past couple months and it’s going pretty well.”

She has not shared the identity of her new partner.

Fans can stream 1000-lb Sisters on TLC.

