“It's going pretty well” – 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton reveals she’s “seeing someone”

1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton has confirmed she is in a new relationship, more than a year after the death of her husband, Caleb Willingham. In a preview of the upcoming seventh season of 1000-Lb Sisters, released on April 11, Tammy revealed during her confessional,

“I have been seeing someone for the past couple months and it’s going pretty well. The person I’m dating is a woman.”

The season, which began airing on April 15, 2025, continues to follow Tammy’s ongoing personal and health journey. The series follows Tammy and her sister Amy as they deal with health issues, significant life changes, and personal development. Tammy's comeback to dating, her evolving identity, and her family's response to these developments become the main topics of season seven.

1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy opens up about her new relationship

In the April 11 preview for the seventh season of 1000-Lb Sisters, Tammy Slaton disclosed that she has been dating a woman and has not yet informed her family about the relationship. She said,

“So I haven’t told my family because my family’s gonna have something to say about it. I think my family probably has more opinions than the world has a**holes because they be farting so much.”

Tammy, 38, explained that she plans to approach this relationship differently than her past ones, possibly due to how her previous experiences have unfolded on and off camera. In another part of the preview, she admitted,

“I don’t know how my family’s gonna react when I tell them I’m seeing a woman.”

Since her husband Caleb Willingham's death in July 2023, Tammy has made her first public admission of dating someone new. Tammy also discussed her evolving understanding of her sexuality.

In a TikTok video posted in January 2024, she opened up about her sexuality, explaining that while she previously identified as pansexual, she stopped dating men after her husband passed away and now considers herself a lesbian. She also clarified that she is not transgender but is simply a supporter of all communities. She added,

“Love is love. Everybody deserves love whether they’re gay, straight, trans, pan, bi, nonbinary, whatever. I’m just a lover.”

Looking back at Tammy’s relationship with Caleb Willingham

While receiving weight reduction treatment at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, Tammy Slaton met Caleb Willingham, whom she married in November 2022. Their friendship developed rapidly, and 1000-Lb Sisters documented their connection. At the time, Tammy expressed deep affection for Caleb, telling PEOPLE in a 2022 interview,

“What’s not to love? He really fit in with our family.”

Seven months after their wedding, Caleb Willingham died at the age of 40. The cause of death was not publicly disclosed. Tammy addressed the loss in July 2023 through an Instagram post, writing,

“Rip sweet angel, you will forever be missed and loved so much. Thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness.”

She also shared throwback photos of herself and Caleb, highlighting the deep bond they shared. In an interview with People on July 2023, she spoke lovingly about their relationship, describing him as her best friend and expressing how much she cherished him.

She said that when they met, he became her guardian angel—and now, he truly is watching over her. In December 2024, in an exclusive clip from the season finale of 1000-Lb Sisters, Tammy opened up about her decision to start dating again.

She shared that nearly a year had passed since Caleb's death, and she felt ready to begin looking for someone new. In a confessional, she elaborated on her feelings, explaining her desire to move forward while still honoring the memory of her late husband.

“Lately I’ve been feeling like it’s time for me to start moving on and to start seeking love again, but this time I’m thinking of seeing a female.” Tammy added, “As it stands right now, I don’t want to be with another man. It just doesn’t feel right. I don’t even have those feelings for a guy anymore after Caleb passed.”

Fans can watch 1000-Lb Sisters on TLC.

