1000-lb Sisters: How did Tammy Slaton’s husband Caleb Willingham die? Cause of death explained

The star of TLC's 1000-lb Sisters, Tammy Slaton, suffered a major loss on June 30, 2023, when her husband, Caleb Willingham, died at the age of 40. After meeting at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center, the couple got married in November 2022.

When Caleb passed away unexpectedly, their relationship, which had been chronicled on the show, took a turn. Tammy's sorrow was evident as she broke the news to her fans and followers.

Fans of 1000-lb Sisters were shocked by Caleb's passing, particularly since he had not only joined Tammy on her weight loss journey but had developed into a marriage. The circumstances behind Caleb's death were first unknown, but an autopsy report later disclosed that he passed away from "natural causes" as a result of complications from "super morbid obesity," according to the report obtained by In Touch.

1000-lb Sisters: Tammy opens up about her loss

The cause was initially unclear, and Tammy herself was uncertain of what had happened. During an episode of 1000-lb Sisters, she recalled,

“At first, they told me it was, like, a heart attack because he was working out. But everything is up in the air until I get the autopsy back.”

Tammy received the news of Caleb’s passing from a friend who was at the rehab center with him.

“I got a text message from his friend [in rehab] and the text said, ‘Caleb’s not doing good. They’re in there working on him.’ Twenty minutes later, he texted me back and said he was gone,”

She explained to People. In that emotional moment, she admitted she was going through the stages of grief. She acknowledged that while they had their problems, she still loved him deeply and missed him terribly.

She also thanked everyone for their kind comments. Reflecting on their relationship, she said it was too personal to share the details of their issues at the time of his passing.

Despite their struggles, Tammy expressed how much Caleb meant to her. In an emotional moment, she explained how she kept his memory close.

“I had some of his ashes made into a necklace and a ring, that way it feels like I’m still connected to him in some way,” she shared.

Tammy also spoke about sensing Caleb’s presence, saying,

“I can tell he's around because I can smell his cologne and every now and then if you watch carefully, my hair will move behind my ear... [that’s] Caleb.”

Tammy opened up about how hard it was to accept the suddenness of Caleb’s death. She shared that she had many things she still wanted to say to him. At first, she felt upset and abandoned, struggling with the fact that he left her a widow.

But over time, she realized she couldn’t blame him—it wasn’t his fault. Despite the pain, she felt grateful for the time they had together and appreciated how special those moments were.

After almost a year of his passing, Tammy revealed she felt ready to start dating again. The 1000-lb Sisters said she’s been feeling like it’s time to move on and open herself up to love. This time, though, she’s considering dating a woman. In a conversation with People in December, 20204, Tammy explained,

"I don't want to be with another man. It just doesn't feel right. I don't even have those feelings for a guy anymore after Caleb passed.”

Fans can stream 1000-lb Sisters on TLC.

