1000-Lb Sisters’ Amy Slaton and Brian Scott Lovvorn’s relationship status explored

1000-Lb Sisters returned for its seventh season on February 28, 2025, on TLC, continuing to document the weight-loss journeys and personal lives of siblings Amy Slaton, Tammy Slaton, and the rest of the Slaton family. The new season has already revealed major developments in Amy Slaton’s life, especially her new relationship with Brian Scott Lovvorn.

Despite previous failed relationships and a public divorce in 2023 from ex-husband Michael Halterman, Amy has moved on and appears to still be together with Brian as of the show’s most recent episodes. In early 2024, Amy and Brian began dating, and their relationship progressed quickly. Amy introduced Brian to her two sons, Gage and Glenn, and they even discussed having a baby together.

During the 1000-Lb Sisters season 7 premiere, Amy asked her sister, Amanda Halterman, for advice regarding her new boyfriend, revealing that they were discussing serious plans. “He was talking about me getting my tubes untied,” Amy told Amanda on the April 15, 2025, episode. “To have another baby.”

1000-Lb Sisters: Brian pushes for a baby despite Amy’s complicated past

Amy Slaton’s relationship with Brian Scott Lovvorn took a serious turn in 1000-Lb Sisters when she revealed that Brian brought up the possibility of having a child with her. On the April 15, 2025, episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, Amy recalled a recent conversation with Brian, saying,

“He was talking about me getting my tubes untied." She added, "To have another baby.”

Amy is already a mother of two boys, Gage and Glenn, from her previous marriage to Michael Halterman. Her sister Amanda Halterman reacted with concern. “Take it slow. Keep your guard up,” Amanda told Amy during their conversation, warning her against rushing into another serious commitment. Amanda advised that it often takes time to truly understand someone’s character.

“Sometimes it’s that snowball effect… after you’ve been together for two or three months, you really start to see how they treat you.”

Amanda’s concern grew stronger in a confessional interview aired during the same episode. Expressing frustration, she said,

“Hell no. The f***? I’m not sure if she’s thinking with her va-jay jay or not, but she should have a cold f***ng shower and he should, too.”

Amy’s family has historically been cautious about her romantic decisions, and this was no exception. Amy’s history of forming quick emotional attachments in past relationships is a point of concern for Amanda and others in the family.

“When she starts dating someone, she gets this warm, fuzzy feeling and the butterflies, and she’s head-over-heels to the point where she’s already talking about getting married,” Amanda said in the same episode.

Amy and Brian's journey explored

Amy Slaton has experienced multiple relationship changes since her divorce from Michael Halterman in 2023. After briefly dating Tony Rodgers, Amy began seeing Brian Scott Lovvorn in early 2024. Their relationship moved fast—on just their second date, they got matching tattoos, and Brian was introduced to her children shortly after.

Despite the rapid progression of their romance, the couple’s legal troubles made headlines in September 2024. While on a family outing to a zoo in Tennessee, a camel bit Amy after she opened her car window. Police responded to the scene and discovered illegal substances—magic mushrooms and marijuana—in their car.

Amy and Brian were arrested and charged with drug possession and child endangerment. Both were held at the Crockett County Jail until they posted a $10,000 bond each, with Amy’s brother Chris Combs assisting with bail.

Their mugshots were later circulated online. Following the arrest, the Department of Children’s Services placed Gage and Glenn in the custody of Tammy Slaton.

Despite this serious incident, Amy and Brian appeared together after their release, holding hands and leaving jail. Their relationship seems to have survived the arrest, as they continue to be featured on 1000-Lb Sisters season 7 as a couple.

1000-Lb Sisters airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET on TLC.

