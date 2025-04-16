“This is not supposed to be an intervention” — 1000-Lb Sisters star Amy snaps at her family after they confront her over drug arrest

In the season 7 trailer of 1000-Lb Sisters, Amy Slaton is seen having a heated exchange with her family following her 2024 drug-related arrest. The TLC reality star, known for her role in the long-running weight-loss docuseries, became emotional when her siblings confronted her.

“This is not supposed to be an intervention,”

Amy told her sister Amanda Halterman during the trailer, released on March 25. “This sounds just like an intervention to me.” Amy’s arrest has become a central focus of the upcoming season, with the 1000-Lb Sisters cast addressing the serious legal issues surrounding her.

She was arrested in September 2024 on charges of illegal possession of controlled substances and child endangerment after a camel bit her at the Tennessee Safari Park. The authorities later found marijuana and illegal mushrooms inside her vehicle, leading to her and boyfriend Brian Scott Lovvorn’s arrest.

1000-Lb Sisters: Tensions rise as family stages confrontation

Amy’s family—including her siblings Amanda Halterman, Tammy Slaton, and Chris Combs—staged an intervention, expressing concern over the legal consequences she might face. In the trailer, Amanda tells her,

“We need to have a discussion. The problem is every time somebody tries to talk to you, you want to jump up and storm off.”

Amy, clearly emotional, pushed back against the conversation. She said it wasn’t supposed to feel like an intervention. When her family denied staging one, she responded that it certainly sounded like one to her. Chris Combs also addressed the severity of Amy’s charges during the intervention, warning her,

“If they throw the book at you, you’re looking at 30 years.”

The charges stem from an incident at the Tennessee Safari Park, where Amy was bitten by a camel during a safari tour. Authorities were called to the scene due to the animal bite, but upon arriving, deputies noticed the smell of marijuana from Amy’s vehicle.

According to the Crockett County Sheriff's Department, illegal substances, including marijuana and mushrooms, were “in plain sight” in the car. Amy was in the car with her boyfriend, Brian Lovvorn, and her two children, Gage (4) and Glenn (2), whom she shares with her ex-husband, Michael Halterman. Amy later described the day as chaotic.

“After the camel bite incident, the cops came in and started reading my rights,”

she recalled in the trailer. “They should be handcuffing the damn camel.” Amy and Brian entered a plea deal in December 2024. As reported by WLBT3, their felony drug charges were reduced to simple possession.

The child endangerment charges were dismissed. The court sentenced them to two years of supervised probation, a fine, and mandatory participation in an alcohol and drug assessment program. In a clip from the 1000-Lb Sisters trailer, Amy admitted how overwhelmed she felt.

“I’m scared s***less,” she said. “I just hope I don’t ruin my whole life.”

What else to expect from 1000-Lb Sisters season 7

Despite the legal issues, Amy is seen standing by her boyfriend Brian in the season 7 trailer. Referring to the relationship, she says,

“We’re moving so fast, yet it just makes sense.”

The trailer also offers a glimpse of other developments in the 1000-Lb Sisters season. Tammy Slaton, Amy’s sister, is shown dealing with her challenges, including a nicotine addiction, as she prepares for skin removal surgery. Tammy says,

“I’ve come so far in my weight loss journey, but now I have even more insecurities about my body because I have so much loose skin.”

Viewers can catch 1000-Lb Sisters on TLC for the latest updates on Amy Slaton and her family.

