“I’m down 500 pounds now” — 1000-Lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton reflects on 4-year weight loss journey

1000-Lb Sisters season 7 premiered on April 15, 2025, with Tammy Slaton reflecting on her progress over the past four years. In the first episode of the new season, she revealed a significant update about her weight loss journey,

“I’m down 500 pounds now, around 500. When I was at my heaviest, I was 700-plus pounds. Right now, I’m weighing in at 238,” she shared.

Since 2020, the TLC reality show has been following Tammy and her sister Amy as they try to change their lifestyles. Both sisters have changed a lot, but Tammy says she didn't think she would lose more weight than Amy, who has lost 176 pounds.

Now 38 years old, Tammy said that she made progress by changing how she lived, having surgery, and staying committed. She had bariatric surgery in 2022, and her medical team has appreciated her for the efforts.

1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy reflects on the numbers and personal impact

In her confessional during the April 15 episode, Tammy Slaton shared how much her life has changed since the start of the show. She explained that she was around 700 pounds at her "heaviest," explaining how far she has come. She now weighed 238 pounds and continues to monitor her health closely.

Tammy also spoke about how people have reacted to her weight loss,

“Everyone is telling me I look smaller than Amy. “That’s kind of hard to believe,” she shared.

Although surprised, she acknowledged the changes and joked about feeling “so demure, so mindful, so cutesy,” referencing a viral TikTok meme. Tammy previously underwent bariatric surgery in mid-2022.

Her surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith, had praised her efforts in an October 2024 interview, saying she made small, daily changes that were essential to long-term success. He noted that Tammy remained dedicated to sustaining the benefits of her procedure. Looking back, Tammy said, “I can’t believe I did that,” acknowledging the emotional side of the journey.

As the new season opens, the show gives a closer look at Tammy’s milestones, focusing on the physical and emotional realities of her transformation. It sets the tone for a season where Tammy continues to take control of her health, while navigating public attention and her new personal life.

New challenges and what lies ahead

Despite the major progress, Tammy also revealed new struggles in the same episode of 1000-Lb Sisters. As she prepares for potential skin removal surgery, she opened up about the challenges of having loose skin. In the 1000-Lb Sisters trailer released on March 24,

“Now I have even more insecurities about my body because I have so much loose skin,” she shared.

Tammy expressed her hope that the surgery would help her move forward.

“When I get rid of the skin, I’m going to be a brand-new me. Better. I’m going to become a model and walk the catwalk,” she said.

The show, 1000-Lb Sisters also briefly touches on her personal life. Following the passing of her husband Caleb Willingham in 2023, Tammy confirmed she is now in a new relationship with a woman. Though all the details are not yet revealed.

Photos and social media clips shown throughout the episode highlight her visible transformation. These include her Instagram selfies from mid to late 2023, her mirror photos, and casual moments like dressing up in a floral print dress or posing with her cat. Support from her family also played a role. Tammy was shown spending time with her siblings, including her brother Chris Combs.

As the season progresses, 1000-Lb Sisters will continue to follow her recovery, her preparation for further surgery, and how she manages her personal growth.

New episodes of 1000-Lb Sisters every Tuesday on TLC.

