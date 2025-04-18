“What do y'all think?” – 1000-Lb Sisters' Chris Combs asks fans’ opinions about season 7 online

On February 28, 2025, the highly anticipated seventh season of 1000-Lb Sisters premiered, bringing with it both new changes in the Slaton siblings' lives and the return of familiar personalities. The weight loss adventures of sisters Amy and Tammy Slaton, as well as their siblings Chris Combs, Amanda Halterman, and others, are the subject of the TLC reality series, which debuted in 2020.

Following the launch of the new season, Chris Combs returned to social media to interact with fans directly on his Instagram account, @chris.combs.5243.

“What do y’all think of the first episode of the season?”

On April 17, Chris posted a remark on a promotional photo of Tammy and Amy Slaton, which received hundreds of reactions and was an uncommon occurrence on his platform. The timing of his online comeback was significant for 1000-Lb Sisters viewers because he posted right after meeting fans in person at VetteCityCon.

What happened in the 1000-Lb Sisters season 7 premiere?

The 1000-Lb Sisters season 7 premiere included several developments in the lives of the Slaton family members. Amy Slaton introduced her new boyfriend, Bryan Scott Lovvorn, whom she met at a concert.

According to Amy, they met in a mosh pit, went out for tacos afterward, and have been together since. “He was talking about me getting my tubes untied,” Amy said to her sister Amanda, referring to plans about having another child. Amanda expressed concern, telling Amy to take a cold shower and warning her to reconsider moving too quickly in a new relationship.

Meanwhile, Tammy Slaton opened up about her own private relationship. Toward the end of the episode, Tammy was shown sneaking into a minivan, saying,

“There’s something I haven’t told my family,” before revealing, “I’ve been seeing someone for the past couple months and it’s going pretty well. The person I’m dating is a woman.”

This storyline marks the continuation of Tammy’s journey following the death of her husband Caleb Willingham in July 2023 and adds new dimensions to her experience on 1000-Lb Sisters.

The premiere also revisited Tammy’s ongoing goal of undergoing skin removal surgery. Although she has lost over 500 pounds since appearing on the show, her doctors refused to proceed with the operation due to her continued use of nicotine. This refusal led to further complications in her progress, as shown in her consultations during the episode.

Amanda Halterman, another sibling featured on 1000-Lb Sisters, was shown moving in with Amy after her previous relationship with RJ ended. Amanda had planned to relocate to Florida but returned to Kentucky when the relationship failed.

She now lives with Amy and her two sons, Gage and Glenn Halterman. Amanda has a new boyfriend, Leonard Moore, but it’s unclear whether he will appear in the current season.

Meanwhile, Chris Combs continues to deal with the aftermath of his own skin removal surgery, which was first shown in season 6. After losing over 150 pounds, Chris qualified for the procedure and underwent surgery to remove excess skin from his stomach.

Now, during 1000-Lb Sisters season 7, Chris is considering another procedure to remove the skin around his chest. Although the first surgery was painful, he is evaluating whether a second one would help improve his mobility and comfort.

1000-Lb Sisters continues to air weekly on TLC, with fans tuning in to see the latest challenges, achievements, and surprises in the lives of the Slaton siblings.

