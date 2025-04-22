“Oh my god” — 1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton reacts to a fan carrying a giant painted portrait of her

1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton recently attended her first solo meet-and-greet event at Mr. Gatti’s Pizza in Evansville, Indiana, on April 19, 2025. She was accompanied by her new boyfriend, Brian Scott Lovvorn, who is set to appear in 1000-Lb Sisters Season 7.

The pair were seen smiling in photos and videos shared on Instagram, engaging with fans and signing autographs. One fan surprised Amy by presenting a large hand-painted portrait of her, prompting an emotional response.

“Oh my god,”

Amy exclaimed, visibly shocked. “That is so beautiful.” Amy Slaton and her sister Tammy Slaton rose to fame after the series debuted in 2020, documenting their weight-loss journeys, family milestones, and personal struggles.

1000-Lb Sisters' Amy Slaton gets emotional over a fan’s hand-painted portrait

During the April 19 event at the pizza parlour in Indiana, Amy Slaton appeared with Brian Scott Lovvorn in her first solo fan meet-and-greet. The 37-year-old reality TV star has been dating Brian for about a month. The two were seated together as fans lined up to meet Amy. Brian wore a yellow T-shirt featuring one of Amy’s memorable quotes,

“I pay my bills, my bills are paid.”

As Amy called up a fan during the event, she was caught off guard by a large painted portrait of herself. The moment was captured on video, showing Amy gasping and saying, “Oh my god,” as she covered her mouth.

She then thanked the artist after signing the portrait. The scene received positive reactions from fans online. Amy and Brian’s public appearance comes shortly after Amy confirmed their relationship on Instagram.

She posted a video of the couple on April 17, 2025, with the caption, “Spring love in the air Brian Lovvorn.” In a clip from season 7 of 1000-Lb Sisters, Amy is heard saying,

“I’ve been dating Brian for a month now. He thinks we’ve been dating for three years because of how long our dates usually last. Our first date lasted like 22 hours. In his head, that’s like three dates in one.”

Amy also mentioned in the season 7 trailer that “things have been moving so fast” with Brian but followed up by saying “it just makes sense.”

1000-Lb Sisters' Amy Slaton reveals Brian wants a baby together

In the Season 7 premiere of 1000-Lb Sisters, which aired on April 15, 2025, Amy Slaton revealed to her sister Amanda Halterman that Brian had asked her to undo her previous tubal ligation procedure in order to have a child together.

“He was talking about me getting my tubes untied,”

Amy told Amanda during a conversation in the episode. Amanda, 44, reacted strongly during her confessional segment, saying,

“Hell no. The f**k? I’m not sure if she’s thinking with her va-jay jay or not, but she should have a cold f**king shower and he should too.”

Despite her blunt remarks in the confessional, Amanda’s tone was more measured during the conversation. She advised Amy,

“Take it slow. Keep your guard up, because sometimes it’s that snowball effect where they treat you for some type of way for so long and then after you’ve been together for two or three months, you really start to see how they treat you. And that’s when the true them comes out.”

Amy responded later in the episode that she wasn’t going to go through with the tubal ligation reversal. She simply said she wasn’t doing it. Amanda reacted by saying that her little sister would do what she wanted. Still, she planned to remind her to take her time before making any big decisions.

Fans can stream 1000-Lb Sisters season 7 on TLC GO.

