1000-lb Sisters season 7 episode 3 recap: Amy reveals her camel biting story while Tammy fears coming out to her family

1000-lb Sisters aired its new episode on April 29, 2025, at 9 pm ET on TLC. The Slaton sisters shared their weight loss journeys as season 7 initially premiered on April 15.

In the previous episode, Tammy spoke about her personal life with her family. Amy’s life got more chaotic as she made a rash decision. Chris and his wife came to an important decision about her health.

In the latest episode of 1000-lb Sisters, Tammy discussed her fears of coming out in front of her family. She eventually did so to her sisters, after which their reaction surprised her. Meanwhile, Amy got bitten by a camel at the petting zoo. Elsewhere, the sisters attended a Reiki session together.

What happened in 1000-lb Sisters season 7 episode 3?

The 1000-lb Sisters episode kicked off with Amy Slaton's zoo visit. The family trip soon turned traumatic when she was attacked by a camel at the Tennessee Safari Park. Before the attack, Amy explained in a confessional that the zoo was designed for families to drive through safely without leaving their cars.

“This zoo is a family safe zoo. You just drive through. You don’t get out of your cars or anything like that. You keep the kids buckled in,” said Amy.

Amy and her boyfriend, Brian Scott Lovvorn, had brought 12 buckets of food to feed the animals during the outing. Amy was initially feeding an ostrich and a llama from the car when a camel approached her window and stuck its head in to grab food, spitting on her leg. As she leaned forward to clean off, the camel bit her arm, leading her to scream.

The visit simultaneously led to her arrest for drug possession and child endangerment as the authorities could smell "suspicious odors". Amy later told her family about the incident through a text. Chris Combs and his wife, Brittany, laughed when they heard about the incident.

"That b*tch done got bit by a f*cking camel, man. And you know, the first thing when I seen it, I thought it was autocorrect. No, that's ridiculous," stated Chris on 1000-lb Sisters.

When they saw a photo of Amy's wound, Chris couldn't stop laughing and decided to share the news with his sisters, Tammy and Amanda. Seeing the photograph, the sisters were also surprised, as they questioned how someone could get bitten by a camel.

Later, Tammy said in a confessional that she was dating a girl named Andrea. She added that she was afraid of telling her family as they could be "hit or miss" in such situations. She later went on a date with Andrea and mentioned that this would be the first time meeting in public.

The two went on a bowling date, and Andrea shared that the two met on a dating app. 1000-lb Sisters star Tammy also told the cameras that she was in love with Andrea but had decided on "taking things slow". The Slaton sisters later went swimming in a lake and took a Reiki session together.

After their excursion, Tammy sat down with her sisters and eventually decided to tell them about her preference for women romantically. Tammy's family gave their blessings with her mother even mentioning that she had no problem with it. Amanda also expressed her confusion in a confessional about Tammy being worried to come out.

1000-lb Sisters airs new episodes on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on TLC.

