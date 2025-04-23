1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy breaks her silence about coming out in conversation with longtime friend

1000-Lb Sisters featured Tammy Slaton opening up about her relationship status in a sneak peek of the April 22, 2025, episode. In the scene, Tammy spoke to a longtime friend and shared that she had been dating a woman. She explained that she felt nervous about how her family, especially her older siblings, might respond.

“Recently, I’ve been talking to this girl and kind of falling for her. But I’m scared a lot, especially being myself around my family, except for Amy,” Tammy said.

She continued,

“The older three—I know they love me and I love them, don’t get me wrong. It’s just I feel like I can’t be myself. Like I can’t cut free.”

Tammy mentioned that her partner, Andrea, wanted to meet her family. However, she described her older siblings as unpredictable. This moment followed over a year after the death of Tammy’s husband, Caleb Willingham.

1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy discussed dating a woman and concerns about family response

In the episode preview of 1000-Lb Sisters, Tammy stated that she had been dating a woman named Andrea for the past few months. She mentioned that the relationship had been going well, but she had not shared the news with her family in the preview of April 11 episode.

“I haven’t told my family because my family’s gonna have something to say about it. I think my family probably has more opinions than the world has a**holes because they be farting so much,” she shared.

Tammy spoke about the challenges she faced in expressing herself around her siblings. She said her older siblings didn’t always react the same way to things, so she felt unsure about telling them. She shared that it was hard to be herself around them because they were not easy to talk to.

Tammy had spoken about her se*uality in previous seasons and on social media. In a 2021 episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, Tammy told her then-boyfriend Jerry that she identified as panse*ual and was open to dating anyone, regardless of whether they were transgender, straight, or gay.

In January 2024, she posted a TikTok video where she said that she was saying she was pansexual, but she "kinda stopped messing with guys" after her husband passed. So, she was a "lesbian."

After hearing Tammy, her friend advised her to focus on what made her feel happy.

“Sometimes you got to find out what really makes you happy. And if she what makes you happy, then totally go for it,” he responded.

Tammy reflected on handling the relationship differently after Caleb’s death

1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy described how her current relationship differed from past ones. In a preview of April 11 episode,

“I have been seeing someone for the past couple months and it's going pretty well,” she said in a confessional.

Tammy noted that she had been trying to take a different approach this time, especially following the death of her husband, Caleb Willingham, in 2023. Tammy said she was unsure how her family would respond to her dating a woman.

“I don’t know how my family’s gonna react when I tell them I’m seeing a woman,” she said.

Tammy explained that previous experiences made her cautious about sharing updates about her personal life.

Fans can watch the new episodes of 1000-Lb Sisters airing every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC and stream the following day on Max.

