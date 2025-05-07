“I'm used to doing my own thing” - 1000-Lb Sisters’ Amy makes her feelings clear about being around her siblings

On the May 6, 2025, episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, tensions ran high between Amy Slaton and her sister Tammy as they addressed the aftermath of Amy’s September 2024 arrest. In an exclusive sneak peek shared by TLC with Parade, Amy expressed a need for space. She said,
“I'm not saying I don't want to be around my siblings, it's just sometimes they can be a lot… I'm used to doing my own thing. I'm independent now.”
This was a pivotal moment in 1000-Lb Sisters because Amy talked candidly about her mental turmoil after her legal issues, which included the prospect of losing custody of her two young sons. As Amy tried to assert her independence, her sister Tammy expressed worry, questioning her sister's mental state and denial as they had a rough but sincere discussion.
1000-Lb Sisters: Tension rises between Amy and Tammy
During their coffee shop meetup, 1000-Lb Sisters star Amy, 37, explained to Tammy that she was trying to handle things independently and had grown accustomed to managing life on her own. She emphasized her need for space from the family and a desire to maintain her independence. However, Tammy, 38, questioned Amy’s self-assessment in a confessional, stating to producers,
“With everything that's going on with her, it's a little crazy coming out of Amy's mouth because being arrested is not independent. I think she needs to quit being in denial.”
On September 2, 2024, Amy Slaton was arrested in Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo, Tennessee, along with her boyfriend Brian Lovvorn. The Crockett County Sheriff's Department reports that when deputies arrived on the scene, they detected "suspicious odors" originating from Amy's car.
Authorities later found psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana in the car, along with her two children, Gage, 4, and Glenn, 2, present at the time. Amy and Lovvorn were arrested on charges including
“illegal possession of Schedule I, illegal possession of Schedule VI, and two counts of child endangerment.”
Both were released the following day on $10,000 bonds. Amy later pleaded guilty in December 2024 to simple possession of Schedule I and Schedule VI substances.
The Los Angeles Times reported that she received a suspended sentence of 11 months and 29 days. On 1000-Lb Sisters, Amy reflected on the potential consequences, telling Tammy, “The fact that I could have lost my kids...” as she struggled to hold back tears.
“This is the first time I broke down since like... Those two are the most, they're the reasons why I'm alive,”
she said, referring to her sons. Tammy responded with understanding, expressing that while the situation had frightened her, she could only imagine how much more terrifying it must have been for Amy. In a later joint interview with producers, she reminded Amy,
“You talked about for years, that's what you always wanted was to be a mommy. And now you can go to jail for who knows how long. And that's scary.”
Despite her arrest and ongoing legal issues, Amy also discussed the recent changes in her personal life. After her split from ex-husband Michael Halterman, whom she was married to for four years, Amy entered a new relationship with Brian Lovvorn.
Tammy chose not to confront Amy directly about what she saw as denial, opting instead to share her perspective with producers. According to their commentary, Tammy held back to avoid adding pressure, even though she believed Amy’s claim of independence wasn’t entirely accurate. Tammy acknowledged her sister's vulnerability despite her displeasure and chose to assist instead of confronting her.
1000-Lb Sisters airs Tuesdays at 9 pm EST on TLC and is available for streaming the following day on Max.