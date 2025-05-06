It's a proud moment” — 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy about the pride parade after coming out

In a sneak peek of 1000-Lb Sisters season 7, episode 4, released on May 4, 2025, Tammy joins a pride parade and comes out to her family during a trip. Although she was nervous, she found the courage to share her truth. The full episode airs on May 6, 2025.
In the sneak peek, Tammy drove down the parade route in a vehicle with others. On her way, she saw people she had gone to school with or who knew her family waving at her.
"It's a proud moment because in school I literally had no friends and was bullied," Tammy shared in a confessional.
She added that now people were complimenting her on her appearance as she had lost almost 500 pounds.
"It's so rewarding for people to be, like, amazed of how good I look now. I'm just a queen doing her duties waving to her people," stated Tammy Slaton.
At the pride parade, Tammy was happy to take part, with her family supporting her. However, her brother Chris was worried about Amy, who was missing when the parade began. Amy later showed up wearing a sash that said "hot mess," upsetting the family after an earlier argument.
In the previous episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, Amy was arrested for child endangerment after a zoo trip with her boyfriend and kids went wrong. While feeding animals at the Tennessee Safari Park from their car, a camel came up to the window, slobbered on Amy, and then bit her arm while she tried to clean up the mess, shocking everyone.
Before the camel bite, Amy even explained in a confessional that the Tennessee park was designed for families, as they could drive through safely without leaving their cars. Amy and her boyfriend, Brian Scott Lovvorn, brought 12 buckets of food to feed the animals. Amy soon called her sister to pick up her kids as but as soon as she got her stitches done, the cops came into the hospital and arrested her.
“This zoo is a family safe zoo. You just drive through. You don’t get out of your cars or anything like that. You keep the kids buckled in,” said Amy before the camel bite.
Amy revealed that nobody had called the cops separately, but it was a protocol that they accompany the medical emergency vehicle. Amy and her boyfriend were arrested for drug possession and child endangerment as the authorities could smell "suspicious odors" from inside the car.
Amy later recalled the incident through a text to her family members. Chris and his wife, Brittany, couldn't help but laugh when they first got to know about the camel bite.
New episode of 1000-lb Sisters airs on May 6, 2025, at 9 pm ET on TLC.