"You're looking at years" - 1000-lb Sisters' Chris shares his concern about Amy’s legal troubles and possible jail time

The latest episode of 1000-lb Sisters, which aired on May 6, 2025, revealed the ongoing legal situation involving Amy Slaton. The issue began with a camel bite that unexpectedly led to police involvement and an arrest. During a conversation with her siblings, her brother Chris voiced concern about the possible consequences Amy could face, warning her,

“If they throw the book at you, you’re looking at years.”

The 1000-lb Sisters star’s statement underscored the seriousness of her pending charges and the potential for a significant legal outcome.

1000-lb Sisters’ Chris warns Amy about the severity of her legal situation

An arrest followed a police search after a camel bite

Amy Slaton shared that the trouble began shortly after she was bitten by a camel during a casual interaction. The situation escalated when police arrived and conducted a search of her car.

“After the whole bite, the police show up, and when they searched the car, they found a little weed in a bag that shouldn’t have been in there,” she explained.

Amy mentioned that she has a medical marijuana card for her chronic back pain but did not realize the card was invalid in the state where the incident took place.

“I didn’t know it didn’t transfer to states… my medical card didn’t cover my a**,” she said.

Amy and her boyfriend Brian were both arrested and taken into custody. She described her experience in jail as “cold and lonely,” noting that the only item provided for rest was a small mattress placed on the floor. Amy was released after spending one night in custody, with her brother Chris posting her bail.

Siblings express concern before Amy’s court date

As Amy prepared for her upcoming court appearance, her siblings gave her emotional support and warnings during a conversation. Chris emphasized the gravity of her legal issues.

“Well, I was hoping you realized the severity of the situation...You can’t get much more than the hot seat than what you’re in back at the moment,” he told her.

The 1000-lb Sisters star admitted she had been preoccupied with the situation.

“I’ve just been trying to do everything in my power to, like, get my mind off of it, get my mind off of this corner point man...I was up all night last night thinking about it,” she said.

Her sister Tammy joined the conversation and attempted to reassure Amy that they were only having a conversation, not trying to upset her. Amy, however, became visibly distressed and told them to stop discussing the situation, explaining that continuing the conversation was pushing her into a “mental” state.

Chris insists on a plan despite Amy’s emotional reaction

Despite Amy’s visible frustration, Chris pushed for practical preparation. He told her they needed a plan in place, highlighting the need to take action before the court date. He clarified that he was not trying to cause additional stress, saying,

“I ain’t nobody ever know county intervention or nothing. It’s just making sure you realize the severity of the situation.”

Amy later addressed the situation during her 1000-lb Sisters confessional, acknowledging that she understood the possibility of facing jail time. She added that her siblings’ concerns were overwhelming.

“Chris told me they’re beating me to death over the f**ing. And if they don’t stop, I’m going to f***ing tell them off.”

Watch 1000-lb Sisters every Tuesday on TLC.

