"I have to try" — 1000-Lb Sisters' Amy admits feeling nervous in public while trying to make friends after years at home

1000-Lb Sisters returned with a new episode on May 6, 2025, titled The Big Camel in the Room. The episode followed Amy as she continued to recover from the events shown earlier in the season, including her camel bite and arrest. One of the main moments showed her opening up about how difficult it was to step out and be around people after staying indoors for so long.

Ad

As Tammy cooked for friends and Chris explored a food truck dream, Amy admitted her discomfort about being in social situations, sharing that she felt underconfident and out of place. Still, she decided to push forward.

"I have to try," she shared.

Tensions also rose during a family meeting when Amanda brought up Amy’s arrest. Amy said the conversation felt like an “intervention” and walked out before Amanda could finish speaking. Meanwhile, Chris and Tammy tried to help Amy stay focused on her upcoming court date, with Chris pointing out the legal and financial stakes involved.

Ad

Trending

1000-Lb Sisters star Amy struggles with public outings after her arrest and recovery

Ad

In this episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, Amy continued to cope with the aftereffects of her camel bite and recent arrest. She spoke about her experience in jail, calling it a "cold and lonely place." Amy explained that she had been using intoxicants for chronic pain, but wasn’t aware that her medical card didn’t apply everywhere.

Later in the episode, she visited a pharmacy to pick up antibiotics for her infected camel bite. While reflecting on her current life, she said things had gotten “more crazy than it ever was.”

Ad

Amy’s discomfort was more noticeable during a dinner organized by her sister Tammy. As Tammy hosted friends, Amy found herself surrounded by unfamiliar people. Despite feeling nervous and underconfident, she opened up to the cameras, saying she had to try.

She talked about how staying in the house for years made it hard to feel normal in social situations. But being invited to participate in the local corn parade made her hopeful. She said it had been her childhood dream to help make a float.

Ad

Amanda and Amy clash over the arrest while Chris looks toward a new goal in 1000-Lb Sisters

Ad

The Slaton family gathered to discuss Amy’s recent arrest, hoping to help her prepare for her court appearance in 1000-Lb Sisters. Amanda initiated the conversation, but Amy quickly became defensive, saying it felt like an “intervention.” When Amanda tried to explain further, Amy interrupted and walked out of the room.

“She didn’t even let Amanda finish her sentence before she stormed off,” Chris late said.

Ad

Amanda also left the conversation, visibly upset. Tammy tried to understand Amy’s reaction, saying she might have felt “threatened.” Meanwhile, Chris was more focused on the practical consequences. He reminded the family that if Amy didn’t show up for court, he would be liable for $10,000. He took on the role of helping her stay on track.

Ad

Another storyline followed Chris as he worked a shift at a local food truck. He recalled how, before weight-loss surgery, he couldn’t even fit in a van. Now, running the truck reminded him of his progress.

"I took my life back with the bariatric surgery. So, why not take a leap of faith and start a business that I always wanted to do in the first place?" he said.

Ad

In the final segment, Chris and Tammy helped Amy pick out an outfit for her court date. During the drive, Chris again reminded her about the seriousness of the charges and urged her to cooperate fully with the legal process.

1000-Lb Sisters is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More