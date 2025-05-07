"This show is wild" – 1000-Lb Sisters fans react to Amy and Tammy’s frequent family meetings

1000-lb Sisters season 7 returned with episode 4, titled The Big Camel in the Room, on May 6, 2025. The episode featured emotional moments, family confrontations, and personal progress for the Slaton siblings. Amy discussed her recent arrest and the camel bite incident that was highlighted in the previous episode. She revealed her struggles after the arrest, sharing how the experience left her shaken and how she planned to stay focused until her court date.

Ad

Meanwhile, Tammy was shown embracing more independence. She invited her friends over for dinner, prepared a meal, and reflected on her childhood dreams—especially her excitement about joining the corn parade float. Chris also took a major step by exploring a career goal he had postponed for years: running a food truck shift and considering starting a food business of his own.

A major moment in the episode occurred during a family meeting called to discuss Amy’s arrest. However, it led to tensions between Amy and Amanda, as Amy felt ambushed. As the conversation turned into a confrontation, Amanda walked away, and Amy followed. The family's attempt to intervene caused mixed reactions, especially from Chris and Tammy.

Ad

Trending

Fans took to X, reacting to these meetings,

Expand Tweet

Ad

"A camel bit Amy and now there’s a whole family meeting aka the roasting/b**ch fest. This show is wild! I'm in tears!" one fan commented.

"Heaven forbid Amy try to approach the family in a lighthearted manner instead of with Amanda and Chris’ hateful demeanor. I’m really disappointed in how Chris is deciding to act like a “mean girl” with Amanda," another user said.

Ad

"this family has a family meeting for the smallest things," an X user wrote.

A few 1000-Lb Sisters viewers said the family might be overreacting to Amy’s arrest over drug possession.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I do think Amy's family is overreacting. She has her medical card and there's nothing wrong with that. Its much safer than taken narcotics. She shouldn't have crossed state line with it she made a mistake. It doesn't make her a bad mom," a fan wrote.

"Amy gonna be fine… a missed medical marijuana permit, a wee bit of weed, a first offense.. she gonna be fine," a tweet read.

Ad

"Amy needs to be a mom to her boys, but sadly she’s lonely. Because of the lack of proper upbringing she and the siblings had, they don’t know how to be “proper” adults," another user said.

"About to catch up on 1000-lb Sisters. I already know it’s about to be pure chaos. Damn Amy!" one netizen tweeted.

Ad

Amy's court troubles lead to a heated family discussion in 1000-Lb Sisters

This episode of 1000-Lb Sisters began with Amy recounting her arrest, explaining she had been carrying intoxicants for chronic pain but didn’t realise her medical card wasn’t valid in other areas. “My medical card didn’t cover my a**,” she said. Amy described jail as “a cold and lonely place” and shared that she was taking antibiotics for her infected camel bite.

Ad

Tammy hosted a dinner for Steven and his friends, aiming to expand her social circle. Chris explored his dream of running a food truck

“I took my life back with the bariatric surgery… why not take a leap of faith?” he said.

The main tension took place during a family meeting about Amy’s arrest in 1000-Lb Sisters. She called it an “intervention” and left mid-discussion after clashing with Amanda. Chris noted, “She didn’t even let Amanda finish her sentence.” He also warned that he could be held liable for $10,000 if Amy missed court. The episode ended with the siblings helping Amy shop for court attire.

Ad

Catch the latest episodes of 1000-Lb Sisters streaming every Tuesday on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More