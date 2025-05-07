“Being arrested is not independent“ — 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy calls out Amy for being “in denial“ after legal trouble

1000-Lb. Sisters season 7 episode 4, The Big Camel in the Room, premiered on TLC on May 6, 2025. The episode featured a candid conversation between Tammy and Amy Slaton, during which they discussed Amy’s September 2, 2024, arrest for illegal possession of Schedule I and Schedule VI substances.

During the conversation, Amy said that while she loved her sisters, they could be overwhelming at times, and she was used to doing her own thing now. She described herself as “independent,” referencing her time after the arrest.

However, Tammy disagreed with her sister in a confessional and added that Amy needed to stop being in denial.

“With everything that’s going on with her, it’s a little crazy coming out of Amy’s mouth because being arrested is not independent. I think she needs to quit being in denial,” Tammy commented.

For those unversed, the conversation between Amy and Tammy Slaton in 1000-Lb. Sisters season 7 episode 4 was about Amy’s arrest on September 2, 2024.

As the two sisters sat down for a conversation at a cafe, Amy asked Tammy how everything was going in her life. In response, Tammy shared that when she was not hanging out with Steven, she was usually at Andrea’s house.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star then added that she enjoyed having alone time away from her siblings and asked Amy not to take it the wrong way.

Amy understood what Tammy meant by that and quipped that she could only handle her sisters in stages. She clarified that it was not like she didn’t want to be around her siblings, but just that she felt they could be a lot sometimes. She noted that she was used to doing her own thing and called herself independent.

“Yeah, I can take y’all in stages. I get it. I’m not saying I don’t want to be around my siblings, it’s just sometimes they can be a lot. Like I’m used to doing my own thing. I’m independent now,” the 1000-Lb. Sisters star said.

Tammy was a bit surprised by Amy calling herself “independent” after she was just arrested. She noted in her confessional that her sister needed to quit being in denial and accept what happened and what was to come.

Later, when Tammy asked her sister what she had been doing, Amy responded that she was just trying to take care of her kids and stay out of trouble. She soon broke down into tears before her sister and said that she feared for what would happen to her kids if she were sent to prison.

“I’ve just been taking care of the kids and trying to stay out of trouble. The fact that I could have lost my kids... I think I’ve done pretty good. This is the first time it broke down since like... Those two are the most... They’re the reason why I’m alive,” the 1000-Lb. Sisters star said.

1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton’s arrest explained

According to the news release shared by the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department, the reality star and her boyfriend, Brian Lovvorn, were arrested for illegal possession of Schedule I and Schedule VI substances and two counts of child endangerment.

Before their arrest, Amy and Brian were visiting the Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo with her two kids. While her two young boys, Gage, 4, and Glenn, 2, were waiting in the car, Amy was allegedly bitten by a camel in the park.

After the Deputies arrived at the park for assistance, they were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors that were coming from Amy’s car.

According to TMZ, the Deputies found psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana in her car, along with her two kids. The 1000-Lb. Sisters couple was arrested on sight and were released from jail the following day on bonds. However, the case continued, and according to the Los Angeles Times, Amy was deemed guilty of simple possession of Schedule I and Schedule VI drugs in December 2024.

1000-Lb. Sisters season 7 episodes premiere every Tuesday on TLC.

