I truly believe 1000-lb Sisters stars Chris and Brittany are the definition of couple goals

**Disclaimer: This 1000-lb Sisters article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

Ad

1000-lb Sisters is currently airing its seventh season, documenting the lives of sisters Amy and Tammy as they now focus on other aspects of life after reaching their weight-loss targets. While Tammy enjoys her newfound mobility and explores a romantic connection with Andrea, Amy is busy planning her wedding to her fiancé Brian, while being involved in legalities for carrying intoxicants in her car.

Neither Amy nor Tammy leads a peaceful or satisfactory personal life. However, one member of the Slaton family stands out in this regard, and that is Chris Combs. He and his wife, Brittany Combs, have been happily married to one another since 2016. Unlike the other marriages on the show, Chris and Brittany are thriving together.

Ad

Trending

Although the show focuses more on Amy and Tammy's relationships, I feel Chris and Brittany's companionship deserves more screentime, because, to me, they are the definition of couple goals. From having a romantic comedy-style first meet to pushing one another to lead healthy lifestyles and accomplish goals, Chris and Brittany prove they are one another's perfect matches.

Although the pair has no children, Brittany loves and cares for Chris' grandchildren as if they were hers. It highlights the dynamic and the level of understanding that exists between 1000-lb Sisters stars Chris and Brittany. Moreover, whenever they appear on screen, they are either joking or teasing each other, keeping the banter alive, illustrating how healthy their relationship is.

Ad

Chris and Brittany have constantly supported each other during difficult times and encouraged each other to improve. Thus, I firmly believe they are a testament to how every relationship should be.

1000-lb Sisters fame Chris and Brittany find comfort in each other

Ad

One of the main reasons why I believe Chris and Brittany set an example when it comes to being in relationships is how supportive they are of each other. In episode 4 of 1000-lb Sisters, which aired on May 6, 2025, Chris got the opportunity to work a shift in a food truck, cooking meals and serving customers. It was an important moment for Chris because he was fulfilling his longtime dream.

While speaking to the cameras, the 1000-lb Sisters alum confessed that he always wanted to have his own food truck, and now that he had lost weight and regained his mobility, he could finally consider launching his business.

Ad

Brittany was right there to support him. She arrived with her sister-in-law, Amanda Halterman, and ordered food to help Chris keep up. Although Amanda ordered first, Chris served his wife before his sister, making her chirpy. When Amanda questioned Chris, he responded that Brittany was "more important."

A simple gesture from Chris not only illustrated how much he loved her but also showed that he respected her enough to ensure she was taken care of first.

Ad

Ad

Chris and Brittany first met while working as managers at a McDonald's in 2012. They formed an instant friendship that quickly turned into a romantic relationship, resulting in their marriage in 2016. Since then, the couple has faced the challenges of life together and always stood by each other.

In episode 5 of 1000-lb Sisters season 7, which aired on May 13, Chris accompanied Brittany to visit Dr. Smith. Brittany wanted to seek help so she could control her diabetes and check her weight before it spiralled. Chris, while speaking to the cameras, stated that it was a "wonderful lifestyle change" that he supported.

Ad

When Brittany asked Dr. Smith if she could be a candidate for weight-loss surgery, he said she would be an "excellent" one. She then revealed that she drank six cans of soda daily, surprising the doctor.

Chris chimed in, saying:

"On a slow day, doc. Don't look at me like that. Tell the truth."

Ad

Chris further lightened the mood by jokingly questioning the doctor for giving Brittany a "dietary goal" instead of a weight loss one, implying that Brittany was being given the easier route. 1000-lb Sisters female cast member called her husband "salty" while he laughed.

The banter between Chris and Brittany, even in serious situations, further shows why their relationship was so strong and their chemistry so lively.

When the doctor asked Brittany if she would be able to follow the dietary routine, she said she had to do it for the grandkids. Meanwhile, Chris continued bantering, saying he would need "riot gear protection" because "all hell might break loose" when Brittany would cut out soda from her diet. Brittany, listening silently, poked her husband with her elbow, asking him to stop.

Ad

The lighthearted and warm chemistry, filled with banter, between them is like a change of air in the episode. I firmly believe Chris and Brittany set the bar for relationship goals. It would have been nice to see Amy take a note or two from their companionship before rushing into a relationship with Brian.

1000-lb Sisters is available to stream on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More