“I do have a tendency to rush into things” — 1000-Lb Sisters’ Amy reflects on her decision to marry Brian

TLC’s 1000-Lb Sisters returned with a dramatic episode on May 13, 2025, unveiling the latest twist in Amy Slaton’s personal life: her engagement to boyfriend Brian Lovvorn after just five months of dating. In a confessional, Amy admitted,

Ad

“I do have a tendency to rush into things,”

acknowledging her pattern of moving quickly in relationships. During the episode, Brian proposed inside the padded room of Henderson Haunts' haunted house in Henderson, Kentucky, fulfilling Amy’s request for a spooky proposal.

The engagement followed an earlier symbolic gesture when Brian slipped a green apple Ring Pop on her finger while she was asleep just two weeks into dating. The 1000-Lb Sisters star, 37, told People she agreed to the real proposal on the condition that it happen on Halloween in a haunted house.

Ad

Trending

The gothic-themed engagement included a heart-shaped ring formed by skeleton hands instead of a traditional diamond, aligning with the couple’s shared love for horror.

What happened in the 1000-Lb Sisters episode

Ad

In 1000-Lb Sisters Season 7, Episode 5, the emotional fallout of Amy’s engagement was a major focus. During the episode, Amy, her fiancé Brian, and sisters Tammy and Misty visited Henderson Haunts, supposedly to explore a haunted attraction.

However, the event in 1000-Lb Sisters turned into a surprise proposal when Brian popped the question inside a padded cell. Amy appeared excited, but her sisters reacted with visible disinterest. Tammy told Amy, “I want the best for y’all,” but quickly followed with, “I think y’all need to slow down some, though.” Amy replied,

Ad

“Yeah, and I said that too. I said that he’s rushing too fast. Haven’t I?”

Brian chimed in,

“Yes, you’ve said that for a minute. But it didn’t sway you?”

Amy replied, “No.” In her confessional, Amy reflected on her past, stating,

“Me and Michael, we were together a week before we started looking at engagement rings. And I’m trying to go slow this time.” She then added, “Some people are having arranged marriages. Never met the husband until the day of the wedding. So, and they’ve been together like a hundred years.”

Ad

Ad

Amy’s haunted house engagement featured a gothic proposal that quickly drew mixed reactions. Brian explained that the eerie setting was intentional, sharing that the padded room felt like the perfect place to pop the question.

The couple then turned their attention to wedding plans, floating the idea of a haunted venue. Brian named Waverly Hills Sanatorium as his ideal location, while Amy emphasized she wanted something authentically spooky—not a staged experience, but a wedding where an actual ghost might make an appearance. Tammy, however, did not support the idea. She said,

Ad

“I definitely ain’t gonna go to her goddamn wedding. If she goes to a haunted house like she’s talking to get married.”

Misty agreed and said she’d had enough for the day, adding that she was getting ready to head home. Later, Amy told Brian, “I think Tammy and Misty are mad about that,” referring to the proposal. When Brian asked, “About the proposal?” Amy replied,

Ad

“Yeah. There’s nothing I do that pleases anybody. That’s how I feel right now. Like, that’s how they make me feel.”

Ad

In a 1000-Lb Sisters confessional, Misty expressed her disappointment, saying she had expected a haunted house visit, not what actually unfolded. Amy, in her own 1000-Lb Sisters confessional, admitted she felt let down by her family’s reaction.

She said Tammy and Misty seemed uninterested or dismissive and that their attitude made it hard for her to enjoy the moment. Amy reflected that her family rarely seems genuinely happy for her, which left her wondering why she even tries to share joyful experiences.

Ad

Brian offered reassurance, telling Amy that wasn’t how the proposal was meant to feel. Amy added that when others in her family got engaged, she was always supportive—but when something good happens to her, she felt Tammy in particular didn’t share the excitement.

Amy ended by questioning why her family seems unwilling to accept her happiness. When a producer asked Tammy how she thought Amy wanted her to react, Tammy answered,

Ad

“I don’t care if I hurt Amy’s feelings. That’s her mistakes, not mine. And I’m tired of covering up for her mistakes.”

1000-Lb Sisters airs every Tuesday on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prerak Mishra Prerak Mishra is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a background in journalism and mass communication. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he began his writing journey in high school and later graduated with a specialization in media production. Drawn to the unfiltered essence of human experiences and societal trends, Prerak began reporting on the captivating world of Reality TV.



With one year of professional experience, he has spoken to esteemed Indian writers on his YouTube channel and conducted a short interview with Cricketer Brett Lee during his school years. He also served as an assistant director for a regional web series produced for the streaming platform STAGE. Prerak additionally curates content for his blog, Radiant Rajasthan, showcasing the unexplored and hidden gems of Rajasthan.



While he religiously follows football, Prerak is also interested in poetry, music, and playing the guitar. He admires the authenticity of artists like Ed Sheeran and looks up to Jimmy Fallon for his interviewing skills. He also came to appreciate Christopher Nolan's work while learning the craft of filmmaking.



Inspired by his parents’ commitment to journalistic integrity, Prerak believes in producing ethical content that resonates with a wide audience. Know More