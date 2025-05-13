 ⁠"Actions speak louder than words"— 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy's bold claim about Amy's weight since her arrest in sneak peek 

1000-Lb Sisters is currently airing season 7 and is on air every Tuesday at 9 pm ET on TLC. In the upcoming episode, set to air on May 13, 2025, Tammy Slaton will accompany her sister, Amy Halterman, as she needs a new outfit to wear at court due to her arrest, which was also documented on the show.

However, as Amy tries on clothes, she asks Tammy about her clothing size and the latter tells her she wears a large. Amy reveals that while she was also a large, she preferred to size up.

Tammy comments on the same in a confessional, noting that Amy had gained weight since the arrest and says she doesn't believe her sister was taking the process seriously. She adds that Amy has expressed an interest in getting her skin removed.

"But she knows as well as I do that actions speak louder than words," she adds.

Amy goes shopping for a new outfit to wear to court in 1000-Lb Sisters season 7 episode 5

In 1000-Lb Sisters season 7 episode 5, titled, Keep the Eye on the Tiger, Chris and Tammy will accompany Amy to buy outfits for her upcoming court date. When they reach the store, the TLC star tells the manager she needs something modest to wear.

When the manager asks if the 1000-Lb Sisters star has anything particular in mind, Amy says "black." In a confessional, Amy adds that she is looking for something "business," similar to something she can wear to Church or a funeral.

"I'm most comfortable in a spaghetti strap and a pair of shorts," she adds.

As the manager shows them where they can find what they're looking for, Chris breaks away from the group to look for a shirt for Brittany. Meanwhile, Tammy, who helps Amy, comments on her fashion sense in a confessional. She says her sister usually dresses like a "h*e."

The 1000-Lb Sisters season 7 cast member adds that for her court appearance, she should look "halfway decent."

"No baby daddy or b**ty. "Eat my b**ty," or whatever Amy likes to wear," she adds jokingly.

As they look at dresses, Amy tells Tammy she wears an XL and asks what size her sister currently is. The latter says she wears a Large, and the two stare at each other for a minute, after which Amy says she can wear a large, but prefers to size up.

Tammy comments on her sister's weight in a confessional and says that Amy has been putting on weight since the arrest. She also states that Amy needs to lose weight to get the skin removal procedure, but she doesn't think her sister's serious.

She recalls Amy and the rest of her family's words for when Tammy was in the hospital, and says that they said the "proof is in the pudding," but Amy isn't proving that she was serious.

In the same episode, as another clip indicates, Amy will get a nervous system scan to discover how "stressed out" her nervous system is. The technician tells her to place a foam roller under her arms as she stretches them over her lap and places probes on them to get a better reading.

However, Amy is confused about it and tells the cameras that the nurse put "chip clips" on her, which she thinks are random. She adds that she doesn't need clips to tell her that she has been stressed.

"I got everything going on in my personal life and four siblings that are f*cking insane," she adds.

Tune in on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, to watch what happens next with Amy on 1000-Lb Sisters season 7 on TLC.

