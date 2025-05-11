"I’m done!" – 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy storms out of the family meeting about her recent arrest, mistaking it for an intervention

1000-Lb. Sisters season 7 episode 4, The Big Camel in the Room, premiered on TLC on May 6, 2025. The episode featured the aftermath of Amy's September 2, 2024, arrest for illegal possession of Schedule I and Schedule VI substances. Amy was scheduled for a court hearing, so the Slaton family gathered at the park to have a conversation with Amy.

As soon as Amy joined the family at the park benches, Amanda told her that she might have known that the family wanted to have a conversation with her about her current situation.

Amy took Amanda's tone and meaning the wrong way and felt that it was an intervention. She didn't want to go through one, so she immediately stood up and stormed off the meeting, telling her family members that she was "Done" with the discussion.

"I’m done!" she said. before leaving.

1000-Lb. Sisters star Amanda leaves the meeting after getting frustrated with Amy

In 1000-Lb. Sisters season 7, episode 4, after Amy stormed out of the family meeting, Chris managed to convince her to return. However, Amanda grew frustrated with Amy for trying to walk away from the conversation, claiming it felt like an intervention.

As Amanda left in anger, she clarified that it wasn’t an intervention—the family simply wanted to talk. She told Amy that the problem was that whenever someone tried to talk to her, she wanted to jump up and storm off. Still, Amy stood by her feelings, insisting that the meeting felt like an intervention to her because of how Amanda approached her.

Later in her confession, Amanda shared that she didn't like how her younger sister Amy started yelling at her. She had had enough of the situation and decided to leave Amy with the rest of the family members to handle.

"Really, the first thing you do when you walk up, is start yelling at me? You are my little sister and I love you but that does not give you the right to talk to me outside of your neck so I'm leaving," the 1,000-Lb. Sisters star said in her confessional.

After the 1000-Lb. Sisters star left in her car, Amy once again stood up from her seat and started walking out of the park on her own. In her confession, she shared that she wasn't in the mindset and didn't want to talk about either the camel bite or her arrest. She cried, feeling defeated, and expressed that her family wasn't able to understand her.

While Tammy tried to call out to Amy, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star didn't look back and kept on walking. Chris said that Amy didn't even let Amanda finish her sentence before she stormed off. From this point forward, he noted he didn't know what they were going to do about the situation.

Meanwhile, Chris's wife, Brittany, shared that she could understand why Amy mistook the meeting for an intervention because everyone was present for it. She recalled that the last time they had something like this was when Tammy was enraged about being stuck at a home facility, with no one ready to take care of her at home.

"Being on the other end of a intervention kind of thing isn't easy to deal with. So I understand where she can feel threatened by us or whatever, but at the same time she needs to get her act together," 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy added in her confessional.

1000-Lb. Sisters season 7 episodes premiere every Tuesday on TLC.

