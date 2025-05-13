"There so happy"—1000-lb Sisters' Amy shares quality time photos with son after facing child endangerment charges

1000-lb Sisters star Amy Slaton has recently shared photos with her sons following child endangerment charges filed against her in September 2024. On the eve of Mother’s Day, she posted images showing her sons, Gage and Glenn, smiling during a breakfast outing. In her Instagram post on May 10, 2025, Amy wrote:

"There so happy to go get there favorite breakfast food ham and cheese croissant."

The photos indicate that despite the legal case and speculation about custody changes, the children are currently with her. Amy had previously been arrested with her boyfriend Brian Lovvorn after an incident at a Tennessee zoo involving illegal substances, as reported by E! News.

1000-lb Sisters' Amy Slaton reunites with her sons after her September arrest

On September 2, 2024, Amy Slaton and her boyfriend, Brian Scott Lovvorn, were arrested on charges of possession of controlled substances and child endangerment. E! News reported that according to the Crockett County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred during a zoo visit when Amy was bitten by a camel during a safari tour.

Responding deputies reportedly smelled marijuana coming from her vehicle and discovered both marijuana and illegal mushrooms inside. The children were present at the time of the arrest.

Following the incident, Amy’s sister, Amanda Halterman, was contacted and temporarily took custody of the children. The arrest report raised concerns among fans and family members, leading to speculation that Amy could lose permanent custody. However, Amy and Brian later entered a plea deal, resulting in two years of supervised probation, fines, and mandated alcohol and drug assessments.

Despite these developments, Amy’s recent social media post suggests the children have returned to her care. No official court documents have confirmed a custody ruling, but the photos seemingly hint at a change from the initial post-arrest arrangement.

1000-lb Sisters new season shows family intervention

The new season of 1000-Lb Sisters addresses the fallout from Amy’s arrest. A trailer, released in March 2025, previews an emotional confrontation between Amy and her siblings. Amanda Halterman expresses concerns over Amy's behavior following the incident. In the trailer, Amanda tells Amy, “We need to have a discussion,” to which Amy responds:

“This is not supposed to be an intervention. This sounds just like an intervention to me.”

Their brother, Chris Combs, also voices concerns, warning Amy that legal consequences could escalate.

“If the authorities throw the book at you, you’re looking at 30 years,” he tells her in the episode.

Amy describes the arrest as “the worst day of our lives.” She recalls that after the camel bite, the cops came in and started reading her rights. She later comments:

“They should be handcuffing the damn camel.”

1000-lb Sisters’ upcoming episodes will focus heavily on how the incident has affected family dynamics and Amy’s parental responsibilities.

Amy’s relationship with Brian Lovvorn after the arrest

Following the incident from last year, Amy still remains in a relationship with Brian Lovvorn. In the season 7 trailer, she addresses their situation, stating:

“We’re moving so fast, yet it just makes sense.”

Despite the arrest involving both of them, the footage indicates that Amy chose to continue their relationship. 1000-lb Sisters has not confirmed whether Brian plays an ongoing role in her children’s lives, but his presence in the trailer and connection to the legal case have drawn attention from both viewers and her family.

