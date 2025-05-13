Here's why I believe Chris Combs brings balance to 1000-Lb Sisters — and the show needs that now more than ever

**Disclaimer: This 1000-Lb Sisters article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

Ad

1000-Lb Sisters season 7 has been full of unpredictable moments—from Amy Slaton’s chaotic zoo outing and arrest to Tammy Slaton’s continued struggle with accountability and health decisions. Through all the chaos, there has been one cast member who has consistently stood out for providing calm, support, and perspective: Chris Combs.

The chaos of the show continues to highlight the ups and downs of Tammy and Amy’s individual journeys. Chris is becoming a constant presence that supports his sisters, and the show as a whole, and help things feel grounded. In this season, Chris continues to play so many different roles: a supportive brother, an accountability partner, and someone who is working on his own growth without without demanding attention.

Ad

Trending

Whether it’s showing up during Amy’s legal troubles or offering Tammy direct but respectful feedback, Chris’s involvement feels honest and necessary. He doesn’t shy away from telling his sisters what they need to hear, but he does it in a way that still shows care.

In my opinion, Chris brings a balance to 1000-Lb Sisters that’s essential. With so much happening around him, his consistency gives the show something to anchor itself to. And as the family continues to navigate change, Chris’s role has never felt more important.

Ad

1000-Lb Sisters star Chris shows up when things go wrong — without making it about himself

Ad

Season 7 of 1000-Lb Sisters has seen Amy and Tammy face some of their most difficult moments. In episode 3, which aired on April 2025, Amy’s day at the zoo took a chaotic turn when she was bitten by a camel, followed by an arrest after marijuana was found in her car. While this moment could have easily shifted the show’s focus entirely to shock value, Chris’s quiet presence brought perspective.

Ad

He didn’t judge Amy harshly or create more drama—he simply made sure she knew he was there. Throughout this season, Chris has continued to support both of his sisters through their personal struggles. With Tammy, he’s remained patient even when she’s defensive or reluctant to follow through on advice.

Ad

Chris speaks directly to her when needed but avoids the loud confrontations that often escalate in the show. When Tammy admitted she was still vaping—despite it affecting her eligibility for skin removal surgery—Chris didn’t scold her. Instead, he reminded her of the risks and encouraged her to be honest with herself and her doctors.

In my opinion, what sets Chris apart is that he doesn’t try to take over his sisters’ stories. He knows when to speak up, but more importantly, he knows how to listen. His approach is measured, consistent, and free from the emotional outbursts that often define other scenes.

Ad

That balance matters, especially in a season where tensions are high and outcomes are uncertain. Chris might not be the loudest voice in the room, but he’s often the most grounded—and that’s exactly what the show needs right now.

Chris kept the London trip from falling apart — and proved his role is essential

Ad

In 1000-Lb Sisters season 6, episode 9 titled Bangers and Clash, which aired in December 2024, the Slaton family took their first international vacation together to explore their roots in England. What was meant to be a celebratory trip quickly became stressful. Between travel logistics, Tammy’s physical limitations, and rising tensions within the group, the entire vacation could have easily derailed.

But Chris Combs once again stepped in as the person who kept things moving forward. While others argued or got overwhelmed, Chris focused on the practical side—getting everyone where they needed to be, making sure Tammy had support, and defusing tension when it started to build.

Ad

When Amy had a breakdown during the trip and refused to participate in a group activity, Chris didn’t react with frustration. Instead, he stayed calm, helped her feel heard, and quietly encouraged her to rejoin when she was ready.

In my opinion, this episode showed how important Chris is not just to the family but to the structure of the show itself. He doesn’t chase screen time or create drama—he handles things behind the scenes that hold the group together. Without Chris, the London trip may have completely fallen apart.

Ad

Catch the latest episodes of 1000-Lb Sisters on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More