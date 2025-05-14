"I said yes" — 1000-lb Sisters star Amy gets engaged to Brian in a haunted house

In the latest episode of 1000-lb Sisters, which was released on May 13, 2025, Amy Slaton got engaged to her boyfriend Brian Lovvorn. The two lovebirds did so in a haunted house in Henderson, Kentucky. Her sisters, Tammy and Misty, were in attendance as Brian proposed Amy to be his life partner.
Amy sat down with People on May 13 and revealed that Brian had put a Ring Pop on Amy's finger while she was sleeping during their early days. She later jokingly agreed to marry him only if he proposed in a haunted house. Brian did exactly that and followed through on this idea five months later.
"I was shocked at first, and I said yes but only if the real proposal was in a haunted house on Halloween," stated Amy of 1000-lb Sisters.
Amy's engagement ring is also unusual, as it features two skeleton hands forming a heart. Their love of the horror theme doesn't end there, as the two 1000-lb Sisters stars also have matching tattoos that state "Scary love".
1000-lb Sisters' Amy Slaton shares her wedding dress vision after Brian Lovvorn's proposal
While Amy was happy with the proceedings of getting proposed to by Brian, her sister, Tammy, was fearful about the quick engagement. According to Amy, Tammy felt the couple was rushing into the situation. Despite this apprehension, Amy was looking forward to a speedy wedding. Amy and her fiancé were already planning their wedding, which they hoped would be "small" and "quaint."
Amy mentioned that both had always wanted to get married on Halloween. At the moment, they were working on figuring out the details, including the wedding party, venue, dress, and flowers. Amy was excited about the prospect of finally calling her partner her husband and spending the rest of her life with him.
"I'll be able to call him my husband and get to spend the rest of my life with him. Our engagement life may be short, but our marriage will last an eternity," claimed 1000-lb Sisters star Amy.
Amy Slaton had a clear vision for her wedding dress, imagining it as white with black lines, featuring a corset and a full, flowing skirt. The couple initially met at an outdoor concert. Brian wanted Amy to dye her hair pink for the wedding, while Amy herself was considering a "Victorian-style updo."
Within the five months of them dating each other, Amy knew Brian was special when she saw how well he connected with her sons, Gage and Glenn. Amy shares the boys with her ex-husband, Michael Halterman. Not just the boys, Amy saw how well Brian gelled with the Slaton family. This helped her realize that Brian would fit seemingly well into the life she had always wanted.
"He's [Brian] so patient and understanding and really has a heart of gold," Amy stated.
Further in the interview, Amy mentioned that she looked forward to seeing her family "grow and thrive" together over time. As they aged, she envisioned a future where they could share many years together. Her fiancé had even made a long-term commitment to her, claiming that Brian had stated that he would be there for her for the next 55 years.
A new episode of 1000-lb Sisters aired on May 13, 2025, at 9 pm ET on TLC.