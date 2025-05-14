"I said yes" — 1000-lb Sisters star Amy gets engaged to Brian in a haunted house

In the latest episode of 1000-lb Sisters, which was released on May 13, 2025, Amy Slaton got engaged to her boyfriend Brian Lovvorn. The two lovebirds did so in a haunted house in Henderson, Kentucky. Her sisters, Tammy and Misty, were in attendance as Brian proposed Amy to be his life partner.

Ad

Amy sat down with People on May 13 and revealed that Brian had put a Ring Pop on Amy's finger while she was sleeping during their early days. She later jokingly agreed to marry him only if he proposed in a haunted house. Brian did exactly that and followed through on this idea five months later.

"I was shocked at first, and I said yes but only if the real proposal was in a haunted house on Halloween," stated Amy of 1000-lb Sisters.

Ad

Trending

Amy's engagement ring is also unusual, as it features two skeleton hands forming a heart. Their love of the horror theme doesn't end there, as the two 1000-lb Sisters stars also have matching tattoos that state "Scary love".

1000-lb Sisters' Amy Slaton shares her wedding dress vision after Brian Lovvorn's proposal

Ad

While Amy was happy with the proceedings of getting proposed to by Brian, her sister, Tammy, was fearful about the quick engagement. According to Amy, Tammy felt the couple was rushing into the situation. Despite this apprehension, Amy was looking forward to a speedy wedding. Amy and her fiancé were already planning their wedding, which they hoped would be "small" and "quaint."

Amy mentioned that both had always wanted to get married on Halloween. At the moment, they were working on figuring out the details, including the wedding party, venue, dress, and flowers. Amy was excited about the prospect of finally calling her partner her husband and spending the rest of her life with him.

Ad

"I'll be able to call him my husband and get to spend the rest of my life with him. Our engagement life may be short, but our marriage will last an eternity," claimed 1000-lb Sisters star Amy.

Ad

Amy Slaton had a clear vision for her wedding dress, imagining it as white with black lines, featuring a corset and a full, flowing skirt. The couple initially met at an outdoor concert. Brian wanted Amy to dye her hair pink for the wedding, while Amy herself was considering a "Victorian-style updo."

Within the five months of them dating each other, Amy knew Brian was special when she saw how well he connected with her sons, Gage and Glenn. Amy shares the boys with her ex-husband, Michael Halterman. Not just the boys, Amy saw how well Brian gelled with the Slaton family. This helped her realize that Brian would fit seemingly well into the life she had always wanted.

Ad

"He's [Brian] so patient and understanding and really has a heart of gold," Amy stated.

Ad

Further in the interview, Amy mentioned that she looked forward to seeing her family "grow and thrive" together over time. As they aged, she envisioned a future where they could share many years together. Her fiancé had even made a long-term commitment to her, claiming that Brian had stated that he would be there for her for the next 55 years.

A new episode of 1000-lb Sisters aired on May 13, 2025, at 9 pm ET on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amijeet Singh Amijeet Singh is a reality TV writer at Sportskeeda who completed his master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. A true jack of all trades, Amijeet has more than 6 years of work experience under his belt. He loves reporting on reality TV particularly for its transparent depiction of real emotions, conflicts, and stories that resonate with viewers. This motivates him to offer fresh insights and perspectives to foster empathy and understanding among readers.



Amijeet’s portfolio features stints at Rainforest Communications, ENNOBLE IP/WIEF, UX Technologies, and Deselk Studios. He has worked on ad campaigns and market research, subtitled TV shows and movies, and created and managed his own YouTube channel. Amijeet has also written and acted in over 100 skits for an entertainment platform, which collectively reached over 100,000 views.



To ensure factual accuracy, Amijeet conducts thorough research and cross-checks information with multiple sources. While writing, adhering to journalistic integrity is the top priority for him, and he stays up-to-date with trends and ethical guidelines to ensure he is respectful toward those he is writing about. Amijeet maintains his voice in his reportage, all while striving for bias-free reporting.



Amijeet’s favorite celebrities are Gordon Ramsay, Frank Lampard, and Hayao Miyazaki, who honed their crafts by working on them constantly. Their creative journeys and dedication to their craft he admires. When not closely following his favorite actors and icons, Amijeet likes to write sci-fi stories, watch horror films, and play team sports. In his free time, he also plays the guitar and drums. Know More