1000-Lb Sisters' Amy Slaton shares excitement over fan's painted portrait at pizza parlour meet and greet

1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton expressed appreciation after receiving a painted portrait from a fan during a meet and greet held on April 20, 2025, at Mr. Gatti's Pizza in Evansville, Indiana. The event drew a line of attendees, including the artist who presented the custom piece. Slaton reacted by covering her mouth and said before signing the painting:

Ad

“Oh my god...That is so beautiful.”

The moment was captured on video and circulated online in the days following. She was joined at the event by her boyfriend, Brian Lovvorn, who remained seated beside her as she met fans and posed for photos.

1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton shares special moment with fans at Mr. Gatti's Pizza meet and greet

Ad

Trending

The April 20 meet and greet was Amy Slaton's first solo public appearance of this type, which took place in her home state of Indiana. Amy sat at a signing table while fans approached her for autographs, photos, and interactions. Joining her at the event was Brian Lovvorn, who appeared in season 7 of 1000-Lb Sisters. He wore a yellow shirt featuring one of Amy's phrases, "I pay my bills, my bills are paid."

Ad

One attendee brought a large painted portrait of Amy to the table. Amy asked the artist what she should write, and the artist replied:

“Whatever you like, just your name, I guess... That's awesome, thank you so much."

Photos from the event showed Amy and Brian sitting side by side, greeting fans, and participating in the signing. Amy's reaction to the artwork stood out as one of the most notable moments from the day.

Ad

Artist shares painting moment on Instagram

Ad

The artist, who goes by the name Whoreable Decor, later identified himself in the comments of Amy's Instagram post. In response to a photo Amy posted from the event, he wrote:

“That’s my painting!! Again, Thank you so much! I had so much fun yesterday.”

Following the event, he also posted his photo with Amy on Instagram, captioned:

“Got to show @amyslaton_halterman some of my art today and that was so cool!!”

Ad

The image showed him standing beside Amy, holding the portrait during the meet and greet. The post received attention from fans who had seen the video and recognized the artwork.

Amy Slaton and Brian Lovvorn's relationship featured in season 7

Ad

Amy formally introduced Brian Lovvorn during season 7 of 1000-Lb Sisters, which began airing in April 2025. She shared that they met at a concert.

“We were in the mosh pit and we were talking and singing and stuff...And we went to go get street tacos. And we haven’t been apart since,” she said in episode 1.

The 1000-Lb Sisters star described Brian as a news reporter who enjoys horror films, a shared interest between the two. On their second date, the couple got matching tattoos of a Jack Skellington head with the words "Scary Love" beneath it.

Ad

"Me and Brian, our love is scary...You know, we're moving so fast but yet, it just makes sense. I finally find a man that truly loves me for me," she said.

Amy also mentioned that she considered getting her tubes untied to have another child. She has two sons from her previous marriage. On April 18, 2025, Amy confirmed the relationship publicly by posting a slideshow of photos with Brian on Instagram, captioned:

Ad

"Spring love in the air Brian Lovvorn thank you @nick.knock.lets.bop for taking the picture bestie!!!"

1000-Lb Sisters season 7 airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9:00 PM ET. Episodes are also available to stream on Max and Discovery+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More