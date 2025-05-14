“Lmaooo”- 1000-lb Sisters fans comment on the doctor’s reaction to Amy's camel bite

Episode 5 of 1000-lb Sisters season 7, titled Keep the Eye on the Tiger, released on May 13. In the episode, Amy visited a chiropractor for her back pain. Tests revealed tension in her nervous system, confirming she needed treatment. While explaining her issues, Amy told the doctor she was once bitten by a camel at the zoo. Surprised, the doctor asked her to repeat it, and she confirmed the story.

After Amy said this, the doctor went into a 1000-lb Sisters confessional to say that he had heard a lot of stuff from the patients over the years, but he had never heard anyone getting bit by a camel. Fans on the internet reacted to the doctor's reaction to Amy's story. Most found it hilarious.

"He’s dumbfounded how someone can be bit by a camel. Lmaoooo," a fan said.

The Tweet above (Image via X/@Jaded_Chinx)

"Dr. Terry wasn't buying Amy's story of getting bitten by a camel one bit!" said another fan.

"The doctor is irritated by the camel story," added a third.

"He’s looking like he wants to ask her if the camel was real or imaginary," wrote another.

Some fans of 1000-lb Sisters mentioned the doctor having to Google camel bite antibiotics because even he wouldn't know how to deal with such a thing.

"...not the KY ER having to Google 'camel antibiotics'," an X user wrote.

"'Camel bite antibiotic'," another user wrote.

Some fans of 1000-lb Sisters also noted how Amy previously said that she didn't want to talk about the camel bite anymore, but was doing it anyway.

"Amy says 50 times an episode that she doesn't want to talk about the camel bite...but tells everyone she meets that she was bit by a camel. PLEASE TALK ABOUT THE CAMEL BITE!" commented one.

"Why does Amy keep saying, "I don't want to talk about the camel bite." What more is there to say? You were bit by a camel, end of story. Tell us what "camel bit" it code for. You only have to tell us once and we won't ask again! We promise!" wrote another.

What happened at Amy's doctor's appointment on 1000-lb Sisters season 7 episode 5?

When Amy went to see the chiropractor, a nurse saw her first and made her take some tests, which determined the state of Amy's stress. She saw the doctor when the results were out, and he told her that her brain wave function was at 14%, which he would try and get to 80%, an acceptable percentage.

He said that the pressure her nerves were feeling was above 600, when the normal was between 10 to 100. Amy told him that when she was in pain, she would just smoke marijuana, to which the doctor said that while smoking did mask the pain, it would not eliminate its source.

Further in 1000-lb Sisters, the doctor asked her to squat, which she didn't know how to do, so the doctor showed it to her. When she tried it, she fell.

"The fact that I didn't know what a squat was, to begin with, is embarrassing. And of course my graceful a** falls. That just made it even more embarrassing," said Amy.

The doctor then pressed many points on her body, popped them, and made her feel better. Amy thought the pain had subsided, and the doctor's appointment was helpful.

New episodes of 1000-lb Sisters season 7 come out on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on TLC.

