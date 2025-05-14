"Seek alternative methods"— 1000-lb Sisters' Amy Slaton visits a chiropractor to manage chronic pain

Amy Slaton took steps toward a new form of pain management in the May 13, 2025, episode of 1000-lb Sisters by visiting a chiropractor for the first time. She has experienced chronic back pain since childhood, which intensified after giving birth to her son. Previously, she used medical marijuana to relieve her symptoms, but following an arrest, she said,

"I'm trying to seek alternative methods to quit."

During the visit, she underwent a series of assessments and adjustments to reduce her discomfort without relying on painkillers or marijuana.

1000-lb Sisters' Amy Slaton explores chiropractic care as an alternative to marijuana for chronic pain

Nervous system and brain activity scans

Before meeting the chiropractor, Amy Slaton underwent a nervous system scan intended to measure the stress on her body. Nurse Ashley informed Amy that they would be conducting a nervous system scan to determine how "stressed out" her system was. Amy reacted humorously to the setup.

"The nurse putting these chip clips on me and I'm like random. I don't need no chip clip to tell me I'm stressed out," Amy said.

Dr. Terry, the chiropractor, explained that the scan measured the level of tension on Amy’s nervous system. He noted that a normal range falls between 10 and 100, but Amy’s result was 632, indicating a significantly elevated stress level. He also discussed Amy’s brain activity.

"That brain percentage number says that your brain is functioning at 14% of what it could function at," he stated.

The data indicated a high level of nervous system stress and low brain wave efficiency, which he linked to her physical discomfort.

Assessment and physical adjustments

After the scans, Dr. Terry asked Amy what outcomes she was hoping for. She explained that she was searching for better ways to manage her pain and preferred to avoid "painkillers." He emphasized the goal of addressing the source of the pain, not just masking it, saying,

"If we simply mask the pain, then the problem is still there."

Amy underwent a mobility assessment that included attempting a squat test. She explained that she was unfamiliar with what a squat was, calling it "embarrassing." During the process, she lost her balance and fell, but proceeded with the examination. Amy acknowledged this physically during the adjustment.

"As soon as he put his finger like press his finger down and I knew okay that's where the problem is," she said.

Effects of the chiropractic session

After the procedure, Amy reported reduced discomfort. In her 1000-lb Sisters confessional, she explained that while the pain was not completely gone, it had decreased to what she described as a "one or two" on the pain scale. Dr. Terry explained the expected outcomes of the session, saying,

"Number one you should be able to move better. Number two, you're probably gonna poop more."

The 1000-lb Sisters star expressed hope for long-term relief.

"I live with this back pain so long now I'm just glad I actually have a future with no pain... I'll take as long as you need to just as long as I get pain free for the rest of my life," she said.

Dr. Terry concluded by sharing his perspective on Amy’s progress, emphasizing that the human body is naturally "designed to heal" over time. Through this visit, Amy took steps toward managing her chronic pain through non-pharmaceutical methods, as she continues to explore options beyond marijuana and painkillers.

Tune in to 1000-lb Sisters on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on TLC.

