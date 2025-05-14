1000-lb Sisters season 7 episode 5 recap: Brittany visits Dr. Smith while Brian proposes to Amy

1000-lb Sisters season 7 returned with a new episode on May 13, 2025. Titled Keep the Eye on the Tiger, the segment saw the cast tackle their own battles while dealing with family and relationship issues. It showcased Tammy rekindling her bond with her mother, Darlene, and opening up about her relationship with Andrea.

It also showed Brittany visiting Dr. Smith to help get her diabetes under control and see if she could qualify as a weight-loss surgery candidate. Later in the episode, Brian proposed to Amy inside a haunted house, impressing her. However, it worried Tammy and Misty as they wondered why Amy was rushing into things ahead of her court date.

The official synopsis of 1000-lb Sisters season 7 episode 5 reads:

"Tammy takes a big step forward in her relationship with Andrea; with Amy's court date looming, her boyfriend has a life-altering surprise up his sleeve that leaves everyone speechless."

What happened in episode 5 of 1000-lb Sisters season 7?

In one of the segments of the 1000-lb Sisters episode, Tammy was shown getting her mother, Darlene, a haircut, saying she was pleased with the progress she had made in their relationship. They discussed Amy's camel bite when Darlene revealed that Amy had sent her pictures of the bite, voicing her disappointment.

She added that although she was worried about Amy's trial, she knew Amy had to "pay the price" for her "deed." Soon after, Darlene, while speaking to the cameras, commented on how much Tammy had changed, physically and mentally.

"She stands up for herself more than she used to," she said.

Tammy then mustered the courage to tell Darlene that she wanted her to meet Andrea. However, she had yet to inform Darlene that Andrea was her partner, not a "good friend." When Tammy's mother met Andrea, she went to a confessional to state that she knew Andrea was not just a friend by the way Tammy spoke about her.

In another scene of the 1000-lb Sisters episode, Amy was shown meeting a chiropractor, hoping to find better ways to manage her back pain. After performing a few scans, the doctor informed Amy that she was so stressed that it was affecting her brain wave activity.

The chiropractor was surprised to learn about Amy's camel bite as he said:

"I've heard a lot of stuff over the years but I've not heard of anyone being bit by a camel. That is a first," he said.

The doctor worked on spinal adjustments, making Amy feel "great." Later, the 1000-lb Sisters star expressed that it helped reduce the intensity of the pain.

Elsewhere, Chris' wife, Brittany, visited Dr. Smith with Chris to help get her diabetes under control. The doctor worried Brittany's sugar levels were "extremely high" and were an indicator that her diabetes was spiralling out of control. He informed Brittany that the risk of developing cancer as an obese person with diabetes was 300% higher than normal.

When Brittany asked Dr. Smith if she could be a candidate for weight-loss surgery, he answered in the affirmative. He then gave her a "dietary goal" to help control her diabetes before getting the surgery, urging her to refrain from her six-soda-a-day routine.

"I gotta do it for the grandkids," Brittany said.

Later in the 1000-lb Sisters episode, Brian proposed to Amy inside a haunted house, asking her to accept his "insane" love. Amy accepted the ring and called it her "best proposal yet."

Meanwhile, Tammy called the scene "ridiculous" and "awkward." She and Misty agreed that Amy was "rushing it" when she already had "a lot on her plate," including her trial. Consequently, they expressed their concerns to her.

While speaking to the cameras, Amy confessed that she also worried about rushing into a life-changing decision. However, she felt it would be okay after comparing her arrangement to an arranged marriage. The 1000-lb Sisters star then started planning her wedding, saying she wanted to get married in a real haunted house.

Tammy and Misty's discouragement made Amy feel upset, making her think her family members did not care about her happiness. In the meantime, Misty told the cameras that Amy needed to get her life together or her wedding might be a "prison wedding."

Stream 1000-lb Sisters on Hulu.

