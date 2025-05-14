"I'm not sure": 1000-lb Sisters' Tammy admits hesitation in introducing Andrea as her girlfriend to her mother

During episode 5 of 1000-lb Sisters, which aired on May 13, 2025, Tammy Slaton opened up about a personal dilemma involving her relationship and her mother. While spending time with Darlene at a local salon, Tammy mentioned she had been seeing someone named Andrea and suggested the idea of them meeting.

When the show's producer asked whether she plans to introduce Andrea as her girlfriend to her mother, Tammy responded during the confessional:

“I’m not sure.”

The 1000-lb Sisters star's response reflected uncertainty, as she later admitted that she had not told her mother she was in a relationship.

1000-lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton expresses hesitation about revealing her relationship to her mother

Tammy discusses Andrea with her mom

While at the salon with her mother, Darlene, Tammy Slaton mentioned that she had been spending time with Andrea. During their haircut, Tammy said,

“I’ve been hanging out with Andrea. We’ve been talking about coming and hanging out with you. So she’d meet you, you’d meet her.”

This was the first time Tammy brought up the possibility of Andrea meeting Darlene. In a 1000-lb Sisters confessional interview, Tammy further explained her thoughts on introducing Andrea:

“The first person I want Andrea to meet is my mother. My mom is the most important person in my life. But I haven’t really told her that I’m in a relationship.”

Tammy emphasized the significance of introducing Andrea to her mother, stating,

"It's important for Andrea to meet my mom. I think it's good for the next step in my relationship."

Darlene reacts to the idea of meeting Andrea

Darlene’s reaction to the mention of Andrea was neutral. When Tammy asked how she would feel about Andrea visiting, Darlene responded that she was "alright" meeting her, showing no objection to the idea.

This response came during their conversation at the salon, shortly after discussing other personal matters like Amy’s recent health scare and Tammy’s progress on staying nicotine-free. In a separate confessional, Darlene reflected on Tammy’s personal growth, stating,

“Tammy’s like a whole new person, physically, mentally. And she’s changed, she’s more mouthy now than she used to be.”

When asked by the producer if this was in a good way, the 1000-lb Sisters star's mother responded,

“Yeah, in a good way. I mean, she stands up for herself more than she used to.”

These remarks suggest that while Darlene supports Tammy’s transformation, she has not been directly informed about the nature of Tammy's relationship with Andrea.

Tammy updates Darlene on her health progress

As they chatted at the salon, Darlene asked Tammy about her surgery coming up, if she had a date set to have her "belly removed." That referred to Tammy's current journey towards enhancing her health, her weight-reduction surgery, which has been a central component of her life on 1000-lb Sisters. Tammy replied,

“No. But I'm still getting my proteins in and make sure I'm nicotine-free.”

Darlene, offering words of encouragement, replied,

“That's good. You're on track. Keep the eye on the tiger.”

Her message was one of staying focused on the goal. Darlene appreciated Tammy's work and encouraged her to stay dedicated to her health objectives, reminding her that Tammy is still on the path.

1000-lb Sisters airs every Tuesday at 9 PM ET on TLC, where viewers get a close look at Tammy and Amy Slaton's lives. Catch up on old or most recent episodes by streaming on TLC.com or Discovery+.

