"Taking it slow"— 1000-lb Sisters' Tammy admits to dating a woman months after coming out

1000-lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton has confirmed she is dating a woman, several months after previously identifying as pansexual. Season 7's premiere episode aired on April 15, 2025, and featured Tammy revealing she has been in a relationship for a few months but has not yet informed her family. She cited concerns about their reaction, saying they often share strong opinions.

At this stage, Tammy expressed a desire to be more intentional with how she handles the relationship.

“Right now, me and my partner are just taking it slow,” she stated during a confessional segment in the same episode.

Tammy Slaton opens up about a new relationship with a woman on 1000-lb Sisters' new season

Tammy reveals her new relationship on camera

Tammy discussed her new relationship in a 1000-lb Sisters confessional, stating that Amy is "not the only one" currently dating someone and revealing that she has also been seeing a new partner. She shared that the relationship has lasted a few months and added,

“It’s going pretty well.”

This is the first relationship she has discussed since the death of her husband, Caleb Willingham. Tammy noted a difference in how she is approaching her current relationship.

“I think I want to approach this relationship different than I have in the past,” she said.

She explained why she has not yet shared the news with her family, mentioning that she has refrained from telling them because she anticipates her family will have strong reactions. She indicated that she expects their opinions to be vocal and possibly overwhelming. She added,

“I think my family really has more opinions than the world has.”

Tammy reflects on her identity and relationship preferences

In the same 1000-lb Sisters episode, Tammy spoke about her sexual orientation, explaining that a few years ago, she came out as "pansexual." She then addressed how her preferences changed after her husband's death.

“After with Caleb passing, I just… I don’t want to be with men anymore,” she said.

She acknowledged uncertainty about how her family will react, explaining that she is unsure of their response when she reveals to them that she is "seeing a woman." Tammy expressed concern about their potential reactions and that sharing this aspect of her personal life could be challenging due to the strong opinions her family tends to have.

However, Tammy mentioned her intention to stay mindful of the relationship’s progress.

“I want to be hopeful, mindful that everything’s going to work out, but you never know,” she said.

Deeper connection

The episode also included footage of Tammy going out with her partner. She was dropped off at a bowling center to meet her partner.

“Tonight I’m going on a date with my girlfriend,” she said.

Tammy did not describe the outing in detail, but it was the first scene in which she referred to her partner on-camera. She commented on how she views the relationship at this stage.

“I do think this relationship is something special,” she said.

The season continues to follow Amy and Tammy Slaton as they manage their weight loss progress and evolving personal circumstances. Viewers can expect further updates on Tammy’s new relationship, how her family responds, and how both sisters adjust to recent changes in their lives.

As the new 1000-lb Sisters season progresses, additional developments in their health goals and day-to-day routines are also likely to be featured.

Catch new episodes of 1000-lb Sisters every Tuesday at 9 pm ET on TLC.

