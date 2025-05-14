"She's more mouthy now" — 1000-lb Sisters star Darlene opens up about Tammy’s post weight loss personality

1000-lb Sisters released its latest episode on May 13, 2025, in which Tammy Slaton took her mother for a haircut. The two gradually opened up about Amy's camel bite and expressed their concerns regarding the pending court case.

Ad

In the April 29 episode, Amy was found with marijuana in her car after a camel bit her while visiting the Tennessee Safari Park. Meanwhile, in a confessional, Tammy mentioned how she was proud of herself for being able to take care of not only herself but also her mother. These changes did not go unnoticed by her mother, Darlene.

After the producers asked Darlene to comment on Tammy's changed personality, she expressed how Tammy was able to speak up more and defend herself.

Ad

Trending

"Tammy is like a whole new person, physically, mentally. And she's changed. She's more mouthy now than she used to be... in a good way," stated 1000-lb Sisters star Darlene.

In August 2024, Tammy revealed that she had lost 500 pounds after undergoing bariatric surgery two years earlier.

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy wants to take the next step in her relationship

Ad

During the mother-daughter outing, Darlene enquired about Tammy's love life. For context, Tammy had come out of the closet in the earlier episodes of season 7. Despite worries that her family wouldn't approve, Tammy revealed that she was romantically interested in girls. The 1000-lb Sisters star told Darlene that she wanted to introduce Andrea to the family.

"The first person I want Andrea to meet is my mother. My mom is the most important person in my life. But I haven't told her I am in a relationship," expressed Tammy.

Ad

While talking to the producers, Tammy revealed that even she was confused about whether her mother knew that Andrea was her girlfriend. She also believed that if Andrea met her mother, it would signify the next step in their relationship.

Speaking of relationships, Tammy's sister, Amy, got engaged to her boyfriend Brian Lovvorn in the latest episode.

Ad

The couple went to a haunted house in Henderson, Kentucky, with Tammy and Misty. Amy revealed that she had jokingly mentioned to Brian during their early years that he should propose to her in a haunted house. Little did she know, he would do exactly that, and she would say yes. Brian proposed to Amy after five months of knowing each other.

Afterward, Tammy sat down with the newly engaged couple and expressed her concerns regarding their relationship. The 1000-lb Sisters star said that she thought they should slow down, as it was still early for the two. Amy initially agreed with the sentiment and recalled expressing the same thought to Tammy.

Ad

"I do have the tendency to rush into things. Me and Michael [her ex-husband], we were together for a week before we started looking at engagement rings," said Amy in a confessional.

Ad

Amy compared her situation to others having arranged marriages set up for them. She felt she was still slower than those people, as they had no idea about their spouses until the day of their wedding. As everyone said farewell, Amy opened up to Brian and sensed that Tammy and Misty were upset about their engagement.

Amy had previously been married to Michael Halterman, with whom she shares her two sons, Gage and Glenn. Talking about the situation, Amy started crying as she felt that everyone in her family became upset over actions easily.

Ad

1000-lb Sisters airs on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amijeet Singh Amijeet Singh is a reality TV writer at Sportskeeda who completed his master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. A true jack of all trades, Amijeet has more than 6 years of work experience under his belt. He loves reporting on reality TV particularly for its transparent depiction of real emotions, conflicts, and stories that resonate with viewers. This motivates him to offer fresh insights and perspectives to foster empathy and understanding among readers.



Amijeet’s portfolio features stints at Rainforest Communications, ENNOBLE IP/WIEF, UX Technologies, and Deselk Studios. He has worked on ad campaigns and market research, subtitled TV shows and movies, and created and managed his own YouTube channel. Amijeet has also written and acted in over 100 skits for an entertainment platform, which collectively reached over 100,000 views.



To ensure factual accuracy, Amijeet conducts thorough research and cross-checks information with multiple sources. While writing, adhering to journalistic integrity is the top priority for him, and he stays up-to-date with trends and ethical guidelines to ensure he is respectful toward those he is writing about. Amijeet maintains his voice in his reportage, all while striving for bias-free reporting.



Amijeet’s favorite celebrities are Gordon Ramsay, Frank Lampard, and Hayao Miyazaki, who honed their crafts by working on them constantly. Their creative journeys and dedication to their craft he admires. When not closely following his favorite actors and icons, Amijeet likes to write sci-fi stories, watch horror films, and play team sports. In his free time, he also plays the guitar and drums. Know More