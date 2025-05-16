I can’t believe Amy suggested an asylum wedding — Amanda was right to laugh it off on 1000-Lb Sisters

In an exclusive sneak peek of an upcoming episode of 1000-Lb Sisters (via ET), Amy Slaton throws a surprising idea on the table—she wants to get married in an asylum. Specifically, she brings up the Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, a well-known location with a haunted reputation.

As Amy shares the idea with her sister Amanda, the moment quickly turns from shock to laughter. While Amy insists she’s always wanted a non-traditional wedding, Amanda can’t help but point out how strange and offbeat the suggestion sounds.

The clip shows Amy laughing along as she shares the plan, and Amanda jokingly explains that none of their siblings are likely to attend if she goes through with it. The exchange is light, but it also reflects how far Amy is willing to go to keep her life unpredictable—even when it borders on absurd.

In my opinion, Amanda’s reaction was exactly what the moment needed. Amy clearly wasn’t making the suggestion with complete seriousness, and her own laughter made that clear.

Amanda didn’t shame her—she responded with humour, honesty, and a reality check, which is often what Amy needs most. In a family full of big personalities and wild ideas, Amanda remains the voice of reason—even when that voice is laughing.

Whether Amy was serious or not, Amanda’s reaction to the asylum wedding plan made sense in 1000-Lb Sisters

In the ET exclusive sneak peek, Amy tells Amanda she wants to get married at Waverly Hills Sanatorium—a historic asylum known more for ghost tours than wedding venues. It’s the kind of comment that instantly raises eyebrows, but also makes you wonder: was Amy joking, or was she actually serious?

Her tone is playful, and she laughs while saying it, but she never fully confirms if it’s a serious plan or just one of her off-the-wall ideas. Amanda, clearly surprised, doesn’t waste time reacting. She laughs, processes what she just heard, and responds honestly—telling Amy that none of the siblings would show up if she followed through with the plan.

It’s classic Amanda: blunt, funny, and honest without being cruel. In my opinion, Amanda’s reaction was exactly right for the moment. Whether Amy meant it as a joke or not, Amanda treated the idea with the lightness it deserved—because even if Amy was serious, she seemed open to being teased about it. Amanda didn’t mock her; she just called it out like a sister would.

On 1000-Lb Sisters, ideas like these walk a fine line between real and ridiculous. But that’s part of what makes Amanda such an important presence—she helps everyone pause and rethink before going too far, all while keeping the humour intact.

The whole wedding storyline already feels rushed—and the asylum idea just adds to the chaos

Amy talking about getting married in an asylum was the most surprising part of the sneak peek—but it’s not the only confusing part of her story this season of 1000-Lb Sisters. She just got engaged to Brian in the most recent episode, but we’ve barely seen their relationship on screen.

Viewers don’t know how they met, how serious things are, or what led to this quick engagement. And now, suddenly, she’s already talking about wedding venues—haunted ones, no less. It feels like the show added the moment for shock value rather than building up to it with real storytelling.

In earlier seasons of 1000-Lb Sisters, Amy’s major life events—like marrying Michael, having her kids, and dealing with motherhood—were given time and focus. But this season, everything seems to be happening way too fast, without much background or explanation.

In my opinion, the asylum wedding idea isn’t just a strange choice—it shows how rushed Amy’s entire storyline feels. We don’t know what she wants, how she feels about Brian, or why she’s picking something so unusual. That makes it harder for viewers to connect with her.

Whether she was joking or not, the fast pacing makes it hard to tell. Even big moments like a wedding now feel like they’re just being tossed in, without any real build-up.

1000-Lb Sisters episodes are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

