I absolutely hate how no one holds Tammy accountable anymore on 1000-Lb Sisters — and you will too

Tammy Slaton’s weight loss journey on 1000-Lb Sisters has been a major storyline for several seasons—and yes, she deserves credit for the physical progress she’s made. She’s lost over 400 pounds, undergone bariatric surgery, and is now preparing for skin removal. But while her body has changed, her attitude hasn’t—and that’s a part of the story the show keeps glossing over.

In my opinion, the problem isn’t just Tammy’s behavior—it’s the way 1000-Lb Sisters avoids holding her accountable for it. Whether it’s her ongoing vaping habit, her frequent outbursts, or her rude treatment of her siblings or the production team, Tammy continues to lash out without facing real consequences.

The show either edits around these moments or brushes them off with humour or silence. Earlier seasons showed more pushback from the family and more honesty in how Tammy’s behavior impacted everyone around her. But season 7 seems to be painting her in a more protected light.

And while growth deserves to be celebrated, it also needs to be complete. Ignoring the emotional and interpersonal work Tammy still needs to do doesn’t help her, and it doesn’t help the viewers who’ve followed every step of her journey.

Tammy's vaping habit is still a health risk—and no one’s talking about it in 1000-Lb Sisters

In 1000-Lb Sisters season 6 finale, Tammy admitted to vaping “every day, several times a day,” even at night. This wasn’t a minor detail—her doctor, Dr. Rubin, clearly said she couldn’t move forward with skin removal surgery unless she quit nicotine completely.

Tammy’s response? She didn’t deny it, but she also didn’t seem ready to stop. “I don’t want to talk about vaping,” she snapped, before ending the conversation altogether. That should have been a turning point. Instead, the show moved on.

There was no follow-up scene, no response from her family, and no look at how this could affect her recovery. The issue was left unresolved, and Tammy wasn’t held responsible. For a show that focused so much on life-saving surgeries, it was disappointing to see such a serious moment ignored.

In my opinion, the lack of pressure or concern shown by those around her made it seem like vaping wasn’t a big deal. But it is. It affects healing. It delays surgery. And more than anything, it shows that Tammy is still making decisions that go against her own goals.

The show shouldn’t shy away from these moments. If 1000-Lb Sisters is about real change, then viewers need to see the whole picture—including the parts where Tammy isn’t doing what she should.

Tammy’s fights with Amanda reveal a bigger issue—her refusal to reflect

In 1000-Lb Sisters season 6, episode 7 that aired in November 2024, Tammy and Amanda got into a heated argument that left viewers stunned. As Amanda tried to reason with her and clear the air, Tammy became visibly angry. Instead of responding with openness or even walking away, she hurled an insult that crossed a major line—calling Amanda a “s*ut” before storming off.

It wasn’t just a moment of anger—it was a clear sign of how Tammy still refuses to take responsibility for her actions. Amanda, one of the few family members who consistently shows up for Tammy, was met with verbal abuse for trying to help. And once again, the show moved on without showing any real consequences.

In my opinion, Tammy’s progress can’t just be measured by how much weight she’s lost. If the emotional side of her growth is ignored, it paints an incomplete picture. Her tendency to lash out, play the victim, and walk away from tough conversations hasn’t gone anywhere—it’s just being edited around.

The most frustrating part is the lack of response to these moments. There’s no real talk, no apology, and no follow-up from her family or the producers. It feels like her outbursts are just seen as part of who she is, instead of something that needs to change.

If the show wants us to believe Tammy is truly growing, it has to show more than just her doctor visits and weigh-ins. Real progress means dealing with how you treat others—and that’s what Tammy keeps avoiding.

1000-Lb Sisters episodes are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

