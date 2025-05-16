I can't believe Amy from 1000-lb Sisters accepted Brian's proposal

1000-lb Sisters season 7 released episode 5 on May 13, 2025. The segment titled, Keep the Eye on the Tiger, saw Amy's partner, Brian Lovvorn, pop the question to the TLC star inside a padded room of Henderson Haunts' haunted house in Henderson, Kentucky. Amy's sisters, Tammy and Misty, witnessed Amy accept Brian's proposal and plan their wedding.

While Amy was overjoyed and excited about the direction in which her relationship was headed, Tammy and Misty were shocked and unhappy with the turn of events. They were apprehensive about Amy and Brian's engagement because they felt they were moving too fast when they should be spending time getting to know one another.

I strongly agree with Tammy and Misty's concerns. Amy and Brian's engagement, to me, felt rushed and oddly timed, considering the legalities Amy was involved in. While Brian's intentions with the TLC alum remain debatable, I believe Amy should have rejected his proposal because she had only known him for five months.

As a mother of two, who has had several heartbreaks after her divorce from Michael Halterman, Amy, in my opinion, should have been more mindful of the people she lets into her life, not just for her sake but also for the well-being of her children. Considering that she is a popular reality TV star, it is important that she knows people around her have good intentions.

Even though Brian has yet to show concerning behavior, I still believe Amy should have declined the engagement because, in my opinion, she was not in the right headspace and had other matters to address first.

1000-lb Sisters star Amy initially felt apprehensive about the proposal

In the May 13 episode, Brian proposed to Amy with a skeleton hand heart-shaped ring, telling her that his love for her was "insane." The 1000-lb Sisters star said, "You know, I will," when Brian asked her to marry him. Amy later told the cameras that it was her "best proposal." She asked Brian to wait till Halloween so they could marry in a "real" haunted house.

However, unlike Tammy and many netizens, who criticized Brian for proposing in a padded cell, I do not find the location to be a concern because that was precisely what Amy liked. My apprehension stemmed from the timing of the proposal.

I do not think a few months of interaction is long enough to understand a person, especially if that person has big shoes to fill. Brian will not only become Amy's husband but also step in as her sons' Glenn and Gage's father. This, in itself, should have been a reason for Amy to be cautious and mindful with her decisions.

Moreover, she had a court hearing pending, where she would be tried for carrying drugs in her car. In my opinion, Amy should have focused on resolving her current predicament first rather than stepping into a new one. I do not think the 1000-lb Sisters star should have accepted the proposal before knowing how her trial would go.

Misty and Tammy expressed a similar sentiment, as the latter said:

"She's got too much on her plate handling Amanda and her kids... She's doing too much."

The 1000-lb Sisters alum told the cameras that Amy should have taken care of her court hearing first and then gotten proposed to. Tammy added that Amy should also have thought about her sons, who were in Amanda's care.

When Tammy expressed her concern to Amy, the latter admitted she, at one point, felt the same and had told Brian that he was "rushing too fast." Amy confessed she felt conflicted, knowing she tended to rush into things, but even then, she was eager to marry Brian.

She referred to arranged marriages, where brides and grooms meet on their wedding day, to justify her decision. However, I cannot overlook that she felt conflicted, too. The 1000-lb Sisters star should have listened to her instinct instead of letting her emotions overpower her logic.

Misty, while speaking to the cameras, stated that Amy should not have accepted the proposal because she needed to focus on things at hand. I firmly believed Amy rushed into the decision when she had other things to worry about.

1000-lb Sisters is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More