I absolutely hate how Amy’s story in 1000-Lb Sisters is being reduced to side plots this season — and you will too

Amy Slaton’s life had major changes in 1000-Lb Sisters season 7—but viewers wouldn’t know it from how little screen time she gets. Her surprise engagement to Brian Lovvorn and her arrest after a camel bite should have been major parts of the season. Instead, they’re treated like side notes while other storylines take center stage.

Ad

In one episode, Amy casually mentions that she was bitten by a camel during a zoo visit—and then arrested when police found marijuana in her car. It’s a serious and chaotic moment, yet the show moves on without much discussion or reflection.

Later, she brings up her engagement, and while Amanda shows concern, the scene quickly shifts focus to other family drama. We never really see how Amy feels about Brian, how their relationship started, or what her plans are.

Ad

Trending

In my opinion, Amy’s story has real depth and emotion—something fans want to see more of. But this season, it feels like her journey has been pushed aside to make room for bigger, louder drama.

Season 7 had the chance to show Amy rebuilding her life, figuring things out as a mom, and starting fresh in love. Instead, we’ve only gotten quick scenes and very few answers. It’s frustrating—and honestly, it’s not fair to Amy or the viewers who’ve supported her from the start.

Ad

Amy’s engagement and arrest were reduced to blink-and-miss scenes in 1000-Lb Sisters

Ad

Amy Slaton’s life took two major turns in season 7 of 1000-Lb Sisters—she got engaged and was arrested. But instead of making these moments central to her storyline, the show treated them like side notes.

Her engagement to Brian was a big reveal, but there was barely any context. How did they meet? What brought them so close so quickly? These are basic questions the show didn’t answer.

Amanda and the rest of the family expressed concerns about the relationship moving too fast, but even that conversation felt rushed.

Ad

No deep dive into Amy’s emotions, no family discussion, no personal reflection. It just happened—and the cameras moved on.

Then there was the zoo incident. Amy got bitten by a camel during a drive-thru visit, called 911, and ended up getting arrested after police found marijuana in her car.

It was a chaotic and emotional experience, especially as her kids were involved. But again, there was no proper follow-up.

Ad

We never got to see Amy’s thoughts afterward, how she processed it, or what it meant for her future. Instead, the show pivoted to other characters.

In my opinion, both events deserved real time and attention. They’re not minor details—they’re huge turning points in Amy’s life.

By skimming past them, 1000-Lb Sisters is missing out on the chance to show real growth, struggle, and consequence through Amy’s perspective.

Ad

For longtime viewers who care about her journey, that’s a real letdown.

Amy’s parenting journey deserves more attention than it’s getting in 1000-Lb Sisters

Ad

One of the biggest parts of Amy Slaton’s life is being a mom to her two young sons, Gage and Glenn. She’s often said that motherhood changed her priorities and gave her the push to focus on her health.

But in season 7 of 1000-Lb Sisters, her role as a parent has been pushed aside. We’ve hardly seen her with her kids, and when we do, it’s in short, scattered moments that don’t show much.

Ad

Even when she went through a stressful situation—like getting arrested after the zoo incident—there was no real focus on how that affected her as a parent.

There was no conversation about how she felt being away from her kids, or how she planned to manage things going forward.

It’s a huge gap in the storytelling. In my opinion, this is a missed opportunity. Amy has been through a lot, and being a mom is a big part of who she is. The show used to focus more on both the challenges and happy moments she faced as a parent. But now, it feels like that side of her life is barely shown—or left out completely.

Ad

Instead of showing how she’s balancing motherhood with legal stress and a new relationship, the show keeps cutting away to other family drama. Fans who’ve followed Amy since season 1 know how much she’s grown—not just in terms of weight loss, but as a mother and individual.

Season 7 should’ve built on that. By ignoring her parenting journey, 1000-Lb Sisters is giving us an incomplete version of Amy’s life—and that doesn’t feel fair to her or the audience.

Ad

1000-Lb Sisters episodes are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More